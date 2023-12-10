You Can Enjoy F. Scott Fitzgerald's Favorite Cocktail With Just 3 Ingredients

When we think about the roaring '20s, it's hard to not conjure up images and phrases from the era's iconic portrayal in "The Great Gatsby." In chapter seven of the novel, Gatsby and his crew — who are synonymous with 1920s culture — gulp down a set of gin rickeys, the only cocktail specified by name in the book. This honorable mention likely wasn't by coincidence. It's said that famed "The Great Gatsby" author F. Scott Fitzgerald's favorite cocktail was, indeed, a gin rickey.

For those who want to take a step back in time and experience a taste — quite literally — of the jazz age, Fitzgerald's beloved classic gin rickey recipe couldn't be any easier to create. The cocktail contains only three basic ingredients: gin, lime, and club soda. While it seems almost shockingly simple, the lack of added sugar in the ingredients allows the gin to really shine through and take center stage for a robust taste.

According to Difford's Guide for Discerning Drinkers, Fitzgerald enjoyed sipping on gin because he believed it couldn't be smelled upon his breath. He often frequented France (where he's noted to have sampled every corner of the country's gin supply), Hollywood, and New York bars with high-profile pals like Ernest Hemingway, Pablo Picasso, and Clark Gable. These excursions of excess resulted in the author's heavy drinking but, just like how many other creatives draw real-life inspiration for their work, they also inspired him, which became apparent in "The Great Gatsby's" themes of indulgence.