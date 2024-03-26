Truman Capote's Favorite 'Orange Drink' Was The Classic Screwdriver Cocktail

With their crafty names and intricate lore, cocktails' affiliation with literature hardly comes as a surprise. Many writers have left their indelible mark on drinking culture, from Hemingway's sugar aversion inspiring a daiquiri riff to F. Scott Fitzgerald's beloved gin rickey appearing in "The Great Gatsby."

Innovative novelist Truman Capote also enjoyed a round — and often more — of slings himself, with several personal favorites. For a large portion of his career, smooth J&B Scotch was his liquor of choice, a scotch also beloved by Audrey Hepburn. However, later in life, he abandoned some of the boldly flavored creations, instead choosing vodka screwdrivers.

Affectionately naming them "my orange drink", he was a connoisseur, particularly about only utilizing the best vodka in the cocktail. He sourced exclusively Polish and Russian expressions, always combined with fresh orange juice. As a two-ingredient drink, such attention to detail is indeed critical for crafting the tastiest rendition.