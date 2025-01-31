The Best Wine To Add To Your Chili For A Flavor Boost

If you like to sip wine while you cook chili, or pair the meal with a glass for dinner, you might not realize that the boozy beverage can also be added into the dish itself. Wine is a popular way to deglaze a pan, add layers of flavor, and enhance other ingredients in dishes including that piping-hot pot of chili on the stovetop. The trick is to use the right type of wine to match the ingredients in the pot, like ground beef and diced tomatoes. To help, we spoke to Jesse Moore, corporate chef at Cargill Protein North America.

Moore's recommendation is, "A good red wine on the dryer side." For reference, red wine contains a higher amount of tannins, which will help cut through the fatty ingredients like the meat. The acidity will also balance out the rich flavors in the chili — but it doesn't take a lot. "Remember, a little goes a long way. You don't want it to take over the chili just to highlight the flavors. A couple ounces in a regular batch at home should be good to impart flavor." Any dry red wine will work, including varieties like cabernet, pinot noir, and syrah. Stay away from adding sweet red wines to the mix, as the sugary flavor profile will alter rather than enhance the stew.