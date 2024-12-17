15 Delicious Red Wines To Drink In The Winter

If you live somewhere with four seasons (at the very least, a cold and a hot season), you're probably familiar with adjusting aspects of your lifestyle to fit with your environment. Aside from swapping out the swimsuits and flip-flops for scarves and boots, it's natural to serve different foods depending on what's in season — and your wine selection is bound to change, too. Although you certainly don't have to pass on drinking rosé in the winter, some wines are simply better suited for the cooler days.

As a certified specialist of wine, I am always searching for the perfect bottle for the occasion. When that occasion is cozying up by the fireplace, digging into a steaming bowl of stew, or watching a holiday movie while snowflakes fall outside, I gravitate toward wines with bold characteristics. Concentrated aromas, notes of dark fruits, and spices are often present, as well as flavors typical of oak aging, like leather, tobacco, chocolate, and coffee.

I've selected 15 red wines from around the world to taste this winter as you wait for the warm weather to come around again. Thanks to their weightier palate, these wines are great served alongside a hearty meal but can be sipped solo, too. There's a range of prices, including some costlier bottles, but keep in mind that colder temperatures might make you less likely to leave the house for dinner, consequently increasing your at home wine budget. That's how it works, right?

