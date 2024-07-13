18 Stanley Products, Ranked Worst To Best
In 1913, William Stanley Jr. created the prototype for the insulated tumblers that bear his name today, abandoning designs for similar vessels made with fragile glass and swapping the material for hardy steel. Subsequently, the Stanley brand became synonymous with outdoor adventures, as hunters, hikers, and homesteaders alike swear by the company's built-for-life toughness.
In recent years, the brand pivoted, marketing its products to everyday people — especially women — who work and spend their time both indoors and outside. This marketing change brought about a fascinating comeback story for Stanley. In recent years, the company skyrocketed from $75 million in average annual sales to a whopping $750 million, all thanks to the Quencher, which became the it-girl Stanley trend and one of the best-ranked tumbler brands on the market.
Apart from the swanky Quencher, Stanley produces a plethora of products, from tumblers and travel mugs to lunch boxes and coffee-making gear. As a lifelong outdoors enthusiast, I've utilized a wide variety of Stanley's products, putting their toughness to the test. In this list, I'll explore Stanley's most popular products, assessing the pros and cons of each, drawing on my experience and backed up by customer reviews. I'll determine whether each product is a quality example of the brand's illustrious, century-long reputation, or, rather, an embarrassing stain on Stanley's tenacious legacy.
18. Classic Legendary Useful Box
The Legendary Useful Box only lives up to its name by being a box, which is why it's dead last on this list. No fun color choices here; there's only one option — Stanley's signature hammertone green. The box measures about 2 inches tall and 10 inches across, and is priced at a staggering $35. Its size limits storage possibilities; Stanley's website highlights the box's capabilities for carrying lunch, jewelry-making supplies, or your kid's sticker collection — a little too specific, if you ask me.
In this boring product's defense, it's constructed from food-grade steel, making it a decent choice for packing a sandwich (as long as it isn't too tall), but be warned: The box isn't watertight, so don't attempt to stick it in a cooler full of ice or pack it with something wet. All told, it seems the only reason to purchase the Legendary Useful Box is to add it to a pricey Stanley collection.
17. IceFlow Bottle with Fast Flow Lid
If color is all that matters to you when choosing a water bottle, then the IceFlow Bottle with Fast Flow Lid may be for you. If literally anything else matters more than what color the bottle is, then steer clear of this Stanley invention, which scored poorly on a ranked list of Stanley drinkware.
Designed for athletes, the IceFlow bottle's mouth is too wide and placed at an obscure angle, and only some lucky Stanley customers have managed to fit this vessel in their car's cup holder. The bottle comes in an array of enticing colors and sizes, but be prepared to pay anywhere between $30 and $90 depending on which size you choose. Yikes. But the bottle's insulating technology is at least above average, with customers reporting that their water stays icy cold for an entire day in the IceFlow.
16. Daybreak Demitasse Cup
Everyone needs a good demitasse, especially coffee lovers — but Stanley's Daybreak Demitasse Cup is absolutely not it. Since these puny cups — designed for espresso, Turkish coffee, and other tiny hot drinks — typically only fit about 2 or 3 ounces of liquid, you're likely not taking it with you on the go, so while this product is cute, there's really no need for Stanley's famous durability here.
The fun of a demitasse lies in its adorable size, usually crafted with delicate artwork or intricate designs. Stanley's demitasse is either plain black or white, with no fun colors to choose from. And if you decide to take this baby Stanley to-go, keep in mind that it doesn't come with a lid, so be prepared for a mess.
15. Stay-Hot Stacking Cup
The Stay-Hot Stacking Cup feels like something Stanley produced just because it needed a product that was a little quirkier than the rest of its inventory. This cup comes in only one size — 10 ounces — and contrary to its name, it only keeps drinks hot for about 30 minutes, paling in comparison to some of Stanley's other products that are known to keep beverages hot nearly all day.
Nevertheless, the Stay-Hot Stacking Cup boasts a unique feature that sets it apart from other cups. You guessed it — this cup can be stacked. Clearly, the only way to make use of the Stay-Hot Stacking Cup's special ability is to purchase an assortment of them. But if you choose to do so, instead of selecting from a variety of whimsical colors, the only options you'll have are neutral colors like cream, ash, and shale, adding a splash of boring earth tones to your kitchen cupboard.
14. Adventure Tough-to-Tip Admiral's Mug
To gaze at the Adventure Tough-to-Tip Admiral's Mug is to be confused. This is definitely Stanley's goofiest-looking product, but it has a good reason for its silly shape. The Admiral's Mug is designed with a wide, heavy base, so even if you're rocking and rolling — like, say, aboard a boat — your mug stays securely in place. This might be desirable for those aware of Stanley's lead controversy, who know that a broken insulated cup could cause contamination.
While the Tough-to-Tip Admiral's Mug is clearly practical for those who frequently work or travel by boat — or maybe for those who like to enjoy coffee on a roller coaster — there really isn't a use for this mug among average, everyday people. At well over a pound, its weight is cumbersome in most applications, and good luck fitting it into a cupholder. But even if you don't travel by boat or roller coaster, this mug could be a practical choice in preventing a dangerous accident for those with toddlers.
13. Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein
Ahh, beer. There's nothing like a frosty one on a summer day ... until that ice-cold beer inevitably turns warm. Stanley's Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein is designed to prevent this, keeping 24 ounces of your favorite suds chilly for up to five hours, so you can be Oktoberfest-ready.
Of all the types of beer glasses, the stein is arguably the best for its capacity and aesthetic qualities. Although this Stanley product comes in an assortment of appealing colors, it's hardly a true beer stein. The enjoyment of drinking from a proper stein — often made of porcelain or glass, and fitted with a pewter lid — comes from savoring its handmade, intricate details, making you feel like you're sipping from a slice of history. Stanley's heavy stein may eliminate some of the fun, but its temperature-regulating abilities may prompt you to ignore aesthetic appeal.
12. Go Everyday Wine Tumbler
You can't have a proper camping trip without bringing along a little bubbly. Stanley has you covered with its Go Everyday Wine Tumbler, a durable cup for your wine (or any beverage) for use in the home and outdoors. Choose from eight colors, or utilize Stanley's customized options to add varied designs to your new favorite wine vessel. Despite coming in multiple colors, Stanley only offers one size option for its wine tumbler: 10 ounces.
This cup gets the job done when it comes to keeping wine and other drinks chilly, and it works especially well if you use frozen fruit for an ice substitute. Even though this cup is designed for taking outdoors, its lid doesn't completely seal the vessel, which is disappointing for those of us who prefer not to accidentally swallow creepy-crawlies that find their way into our cups.
11. The Quencher H2.O FlowState Tumbler
The Quencher became Stanley's most popular product in recent years, as social media trends took this tumbler to new heights. Since then, influencers have developed Stanley hacks to make the cups more all-purpose, and companies across the internet created quirky Stanley cup accessories. The Quencher comes in a colossal assortment of colors and sizes ranging from 14 to 64 ounces — Stanley's largest tumbler size.
Despite Stanley's superb marketing, the Quencher isn't as "all that" as it seems. For starters, it's not leak-proof, and it's so top-heavy that the larger sizes are annoying to carry when they're full. Its lid accumulates gunk and grime fast, so it's necessary to use a cleaning trick for the top of the Stanley cup. Despite its flaws, the Quencher's popularity encourages swaths of social media users to stay adequately hydrated, and for that, Stanley, I applaud you.
10. Classic Lunch Box
Let's bring back the days of the lunch box. Stanley's Classic Lunch Box is as timeless as it gets, with a throwback aesthetic and much more room than the Legendary Useful Box. Although it's not vacuum sealed, it still keeps food like sandwiches and fruit nice and chilly for lunchtime. Throw an ice pack in for added cooling power; with over 5 quarts of capacity, this lunch box is large enough for a hefty meal and a cooling pack to fit nicely, likely with room to spare.
My favorite aspect of this lunch box lies in the lid, which is designed to perfectly fit a 16-ounce Stanley tumbler, allowing users to keep a packed lunch and drink securely fastened in one container. With an empty weight of more than 2 pounds, this lunch box is not suitable for hiking or lightweight camping, but it's ideal for those working on construction sites or doing other outdoor projects.
9. Stay-Hot Camp Mug
Every outdoors enthusiast needs a sturdy camp mug, and Stanley's option is among the best for its temperature-controlling abilities, color choices, and renowned durability. As a bigger sibling of the 12-ounce Classic Legendary Camp Mug, the Stay-Hot Camp Mug holds 24 ounces — I recommend the latter as it costs only $5 more, and you can never have too much room for coffee. Despite its size, the Stay-Hot mug is comfortable to hold, so you can cozy up by the fire and feel right at home amid the campsite.
As is the case with Stanley's wine tumbler, this camping mug isn't equipped with a fully sealed lid, meaning your beverage is partly exposed to the elements. The lid fits securely in place and prevents some splashes, but this is null and void considering that the cup's contents are always exposed.
8. Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set
Stanley knows that making quality coffee at the campsite is essential for java lovers venturing into the wilderness, so it offers a durable pour-over coffee-making set to get the job done right. It comes in a variety of colors, including one dubbed "maple" that is appropriately coffee-colored. This stainless steel set is designed to brew coffee directly into an included Stanley camp mug.
While the Classic Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set is ideal for solo adventurers, its major drawback is that it only brews a single cup at a time. So if you plan to brew enough coffee for friends, be prepared for the process to take some time. At $45, this set is pricier than Stanley's other coffee-making tools — like the brand's boil-and-brew French press — but the inclusion of a camp mug makes up for its costliness.
7. Everyday Can Cooler Cup
As one of Stanley's most versatile products, the Everyday Can Cooler Cup is just as useful as it is visually satisfying. Its sleek, evenly-proportioned shape is designed to snugly fit a typical 12-ounce can of your favorite summer beer while protecting it from the heat. This product's vacuum-insulated technology keeps a canned beverage cold without having to crack it open, maintaining its carbonation until you're ready to drink.
The Everyday Can Cooler Cup also comes with a lid and straw, so you can use it as a regular insulated tumbler. If you tend to drink spiked seltzers and other drinks that often come in a slender can, you're in luck; Stanley offers a slim-can version of this epic beer koozie. Ultimately, this cup serves more purposes than Stanley's wine tumbler, and costs only $5 more.
6. IceFlow Flip Straw Jug
Although Stanley's Quencher is the drinking vessel with a cult following, the humble IceFlow Flip Straw Jug is supreme. This jug comes in almost as many gorgeous colors as the Quencher, and sizes range from 20 ounces to a whopping three quarts. A handle is connected to the lid, allowing for easy transport. This handle is necessary, because the largest IceFlow jug weighs nearly three pounds.
The IceFlow is the perfect all-purpose drinking vessel, with its smallest size acting as an ideal gym bottle and its biggest size ensuring adequate hydration for a lengthy beach trip. It's designed to keep beverages cold, while preserving the ice cubes for the long haul. An aptly named product, no doubt.
5. Adventure Stainless Steel All-in-One Food Jar
If you enjoy oatmeal on the go as much as I do, you'll love Stanley's Adventure Stainless Steel All-in-One Food Jar. This travel container is equipped with vacuum-sealed insulation, designed to keep food either hot or cold for up to 12 hours. Its 18-ounce size means that you can keep a full pasta dinner hot or a generous helping of macaroni salad chilled, while its tough stainless-steel construction resists dents.
What sets this container apart from other insulated food jars is its secret compartment. Within the stopper you'll find a little hideaway to stash toppings like nuts or granola, so they won't get soggy while sitting in oatmeal. It also comes with a spork that fits snugly along the jar's side, so you're ready to have a delicious meal wherever you go.
4. Adventure Happy Hour Cocktail Shaker Set
Even if you're not packing light, making cocktails at your campsite is a huge inconvenience requiring expensive and breakable tools. Stanley sees you, and it hears you. The company presents an all-in-one cocktail shaker set that's provides everything you need for enjoying drinks around the fire. With three color options to match the rest of your Stanley gear, this product is made with the brand's renowned durability — an excellent trait for something that you'll rigorously shake, often while inebriated.
The Adventure Happy Hour Cocktail Shaker Set includes a removable citrus reamer, so you have plenty of options to revolutionize your cocktail game with fruit choices and mix up a delicious, revitalizing tipple with minimal effort. All of the parts fit securely together, so packing it away is a breeze. The set also includes two shatterproof rocks glasses, so bring on the fireside martinis — it's going to be a long night.
3. Adventure All-In-One Boil + Brew French Press
Whenever I go camping, Stanley's boil-and-brew French press is the first thing on my list to pack. It's incredibly lightweight, and although it isn't as durable or temperature-regulating as other Stanley products, the convenience that it promises at the campsite makes up for it.
Although a simple ceramic French press is suitable for camping, this still requires using a separate kettle. This Stanley French press is an all-in-one product, so you can boil water directly in the stainless-steel shell of the press, then take it off the heat before making your coffee. When you're camping, one less cumbersome item to carry around is a godsend. Minimize what you're carrying even more with this device by exploring uses for your French press beyond brewing a cup of coffee, such as juicing soft fruits or rehydrating dried beans and veggies.
2. Wildfare Go Two Cup Cookset
Cooking in the wilderness is no small feat, but Stanley swoops in to save the day and take the stress out of cleaning up — the worst part of camping. The brand's Wildfare Go Two Cup Cookset is designed to be incredibly lightweight — less than a pound — and provide everything you need (other than the food, of course) to make a delicious meal on the trail or campsite, all for a mere $20.
This set is simple, but simple is the way to go in the great outdoors. Use the one-quart pot for brewing tea or coffee, making meals, or heating water to wash clothes and dishes. The set comes with two durable, insulated cups that fit snugly inside the pot, taking up very little room in your pack. This cooking set's weight and space-saving abilities landed it high on this list, and make it an essential item for backpackers on lengthy journeys.
1. Classic Legendary Bottle
And finally, I conclude with the most timeless Stanley product of them all: the Classic Legendary Bottle — a vessel so impressive, two positive adjectives are used in its name. This bottle was the very first Stanley product to hit shelves, and the first drinking vessel to utilize the all-steel vacuum insulation that William Stanley Jr. invented. It comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 20 ounces to 2½ quarts, with multiple color options and the potential for customization.
This bottle's temperature-regulating abilities are off the charts, with the largest version keeping whatever's inside hot or cold for up to 48 hours. Use it to store food and keep it fresh for days, or keep an entire pot of coffee hot, which can make you the most popular person at the campsite. The bottle is leakproof and easy to pour from, making it the best all-purpose drinking vessel Stanley has to offer, and the number-one pick on this list.
Methodology
I spent four years traveling while living in a tent, and I'll be the first to tell you that Stanley products are a lifesaver. I stood by the brand for the entirety of my time on the road, because its excellent and longstanding reputation was proven to me repeatedly with each product I tried.
I've had the opportunity to test and utilize many of these products, and for those that I didn't have firsthand experience with, I scoured online reviews to conclude where each item should fall in this ranking. I factored in price, durability, temperature-controlling ability, aesthetic appeal, and overall practicality to identify the best (and worst) of Stanley.