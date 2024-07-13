18 Stanley Products, Ranked Worst To Best

In 1913, William Stanley Jr. created the prototype for the insulated tumblers that bear his name today, abandoning designs for similar vessels made with fragile glass and swapping the material for hardy steel. Subsequently, the Stanley brand became synonymous with outdoor adventures, as hunters, hikers, and homesteaders alike swear by the company's built-for-life toughness.

In recent years, the brand pivoted, marketing its products to everyday people — especially women — who work and spend their time both indoors and outside. This marketing change brought about a fascinating comeback story for Stanley. In recent years, the company skyrocketed from $75 million in average annual sales to a whopping $750 million, all thanks to the Quencher, which became the it-girl Stanley trend and one of the best-ranked tumbler brands on the market.

Apart from the swanky Quencher, Stanley produces a plethora of products, from tumblers and travel mugs to lunch boxes and coffee-making gear. As a lifelong outdoors enthusiast, I've utilized a wide variety of Stanley's products, putting their toughness to the test. In this list, I'll explore Stanley's most popular products, assessing the pros and cons of each, drawing on my experience and backed up by customer reviews. I'll determine whether each product is a quality example of the brand's illustrious, century-long reputation, or, rather, an embarrassing stain on Stanley's tenacious legacy.