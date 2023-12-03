The Difference Between Tumblers And Travel Mugs

Insulated, wide mouth, and stainless steel are among the wide variety of water bottle styles you'll find on the market today — and that's only the beginning. It can be ultra-confusing to decipher exactly what type you should go for with so many variations out there, but perhaps the most perplexing contrast is between tumblers and travel mugs. The former are typically marketed as bottles you can take on the go — so how are they different from the latter?

In short, travel mugs are generally sturdier options built for longer distances and more adventurous situations than tumblers, such as hikes or plane rides. Their name can be a little misleading, as they don't always come in a mug shape. While you can take tumblers with you outside of the house, they may fare better in car rides to the office, beach, or park. One major giveaway? Tumblers usually have an opening for a straw and may even come with a matching one. While this can make for a better drinking experience, the hole in the cup and the resulting potential leakage issues may not be as ideal for throwing the bottle into your backpack.