What Is Stanley's Largest Tumbler Size?
The Stanley tumbler has become something of an icon, a must-have item with limited edition versions that sell out in minutes. The 40-ounce tumbler seems to be the most popular, but for those who take their hydration seriously, there is an even larger option: The 64-ounce cup that is part of the Quencher lineup. This extra large reservoir weighs nearly two pounds, is dishwasher safe and features a stainless steel interior, vacuum insulation, three position lid. Unlike smaller sizes, it probably won't fit in most cup holders, but it will keep cold drinks cold for up to 15 hours.
The 64-ounce Quencher's massive size makes it ideal for any situation when refills are less convenient, say a day at the beach or a road trip. It's perfect for those who want to stay hydrated all day without constantly needing to refill their cup. It does feature a handle for easier portability, but whether it's actually convenient to carry around is a matter of personal preference. With its impressive capacity, the 64-ounce tumbler is designed to meet the needs of even the most demanding hydration enthusiasts. It's also a great size to use for any of these Stanley Quencher hacks.
Which size Stanley is right for you?
While much of Stanley cup culture is largely about the aesthetics, size does matter. The Quencher tumblers come in multiple sizes in addition to the 64-ounce; 14-, 20-, 30-, 40-ounce versions are available, so in addition to picking the perfect color, you'll also want to find the right size. A few things to consider: How much water you drink (or aspire to drink) per day, how often you want to refill your cup, and which size is most convenient for you to hold and tote around. In terms of popularity, the 40-ounce is the "trendiest," meaning that's the size you'll see most on TikTok, though the 30-ounce has plenty of fans as well.
While the smaller sizes are less popular, they can still be a good option for some shoppers. The 14-ounce is the smallest of the bunch, and the perfect size for kids, or for anyone who wants to keep a drink cool or hot — say, smoothies or coffee. The 20-ounce, like the 14, lacks a handle, which makes it easy to carry in backpacks or to fill with hot or iced coffee. Of course, many Stanley fans have multiple cups, so if you're torn between one or more tumblers, you can always start a collection. The many Stanley cup accessories available can help you customize each tumbler.