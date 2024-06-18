What Is Stanley's Largest Tumbler Size?

The Stanley tumbler has become something of an icon, a must-have item with limited edition versions that sell out in minutes. The 40-ounce tumbler seems to be the most popular, but for those who take their hydration seriously, there is an even larger option: The 64-ounce cup that is part of the Quencher lineup. This extra large reservoir weighs nearly two pounds, is dishwasher safe and features a stainless steel interior, vacuum insulation, three position lid. Unlike smaller sizes, it probably won't fit in most cup holders, but it will keep cold drinks cold for up to 15 hours.

The 64-ounce Quencher's massive size makes it ideal for any situation when refills are less convenient, say a day at the beach or a road trip. It's perfect for those who want to stay hydrated all day without constantly needing to refill their cup. It does feature a handle for easier portability, but whether it's actually convenient to carry around is a matter of personal preference. With its impressive capacity, the 64-ounce tumbler is designed to meet the needs of even the most demanding hydration enthusiasts. It's also a great size to use for any of these Stanley Quencher hacks.