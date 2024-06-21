This Was The Very First Stanley Product To Hit Shelves

In 1913, just three years before he died, William Stanley Jr. invented an item that would change the world of drinkware forever — the first all-steel, insulated bottle. Stanley was born in 1858 and always seemed destined to engineer things. He was self-taught, and even quit Yale law school to pursue opportunities in the engineering field.

Less than a decade after dropping his college classes, in 1885, Stanley found himself employed by fellow inventor George Westinghouse. By 1895 he had created the Stanley Electric Manufacturing Company. Later, in 1913, Stanley used his engineering expertise to design a portable steel, double-walled, vacuumed-sealed bottle, a tried and tested new method of insulation. Insulated bottles existed before this but were mostly made with glass and were extremely fragile; Stanley had opened up a whole new world of insulation. The Stanley Insulating Company (now known as Stanley or Stanley 1913) was born in 1913 and soon after began mass-producing the inventor's new product in Massachusetts.

While simple by today's standards, Stanley's technology was a breakthrough at the time, and without it, the company may have never seen the success it sees today; according to a study reviewed by CNBC Make It, in 2023, the Stanley company made $750 million.