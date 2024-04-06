14 Uses For Your French Press That Aren't Brewing A Cup Of Coffee

Brewing coffee is the obvious use for a French press. It enables complete control over how your coffee turns out and results in the full-bodied flavor that coffee connoisseurs love. However, French presses are capable of much more than that one simple task. We found 14 uses for your French press that aren't brewing coffee, and when you find out what they are, they may transform how you approach various cooking duties forever.

Whether you make your coffee with a French press or not, the plunging, straining, and containment abilities of these handy kitchen tools are extremely versatile. From steeping tea to frothing milk to rehydrating veggies, they're much more useful than you may realize.

We researched chef recommendations, recipes, and more to create a list of ways to use French presses. Let's dive into what we discovered so you can stop selling your handy French press short and learn some valuable tricks along the way.