A Flavorful Soup Stock Doesn't Have To Be Complicated

Soup season is upon us and it's time to experiment with all the hearty, warming soups there are to make. Let your creativity run rampant as you find dairy-free ways to thicken up tomato soup or elevate soup with farro. No matter how you play around with soup, keep the stock simple.

As the base of a soup, the stock is arguably the most important component. Despite its relevance, stock doesn't have to be complicated. Rather than overwhelming the stock pot with a bunch of ingredients sitting on top of one another, pay attention to a few basic ingredients. Other than salt, aromatics, particularly garlic and onions, are the key to savory stock.

You can add sliced onions and cloves of garlic into the pot straight away or heat them on the stove to deepen their flavors. Even if you're short on other ingredients, garlic, onions, and a plentiful helping of salt will elevate any stock to where it needs to be. While that's a good starting point, a few other simple tips will help you create exquisite stock every time.