The Dairy-Free Way To Thicken Up Tomato Soup

Tomatoes are a transformative ingredient that have shaped the cuisines of the Western world, becoming pasta and pizza sauce in Italy, salsa roja in Mexico, and the base to countless stews and chilis around Europe and the Americas. Tomato soup is one of the simplest, most comforting recipes to celebrate tomatoes in their purest form. The tried-and-true original recipe from Campbell's consists of tomato puree with water, flour, seasonings, and garlic.

Modern improvements include swapping water for chicken stock, adding butter for richness, and using cream or a smooth roux to give tomato soup a thicker, creamier consistency. However, if you want to keep your tomato soup dairy free, coconut milk is the thickening agent you need. Canned coconut milk is as pure and filling as dairy cream, with the same high-fat content and velvety thickness. Furthermore, coconut milk has a distinct nuttiness and a subtle sweetness that tempers tomato soup's acidity while complementing its rich umami taste.

Full-fat coconut milk is a common substitute for heavy cream with an easy one-to-one substitution ratio. You'd add it to your tomato soup recipe the same way you'd add heavy cream, stirring full-fat coconut milk into a bubbling pot of aromatics, canned crushed tomatoes, and stock before blending it in a blender or hand emulsifier. For the ultimate thickness, you can use coconut milk instead of stock or water, with a two-to-one ratio of canned tomatoes to coconut milk.