Whether you're celebrating a holiday or you're just throwing a party where you want to go all out, it's always fun to serve prime rib to a crowd ... until you see how much that chunk of meat costs. Beef prices in general continue to climb, and when it comes to a cut as beloved as prime rib, the cost can really be prohibitive these days (especially when you're trying to feed a crowd). So, as much as you might want to serve this particular beef dish, it might not make sense financially. But that doesn't mean that you have to cook something basic or boring (or switch to another protein entirely) instead. There are plenty of delicious prime rib alternatives out there, and many of them are excellent for feeding a crowd.

We're taking a closer look at some of these alternatives so you can feed your family and friends without breaking your budget in the process. All of these ideas still capitalize on the idea of a beefy main dish — they just won't cost you quite as much as a standard prime rib. And who knows? You might discover that you like some of these dishes even better anyway.