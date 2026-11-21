10 Best Prime Rib Alternatives For Feeding A Crowd On A Budget
Whether you're celebrating a holiday or you're just throwing a party where you want to go all out, it's always fun to serve prime rib to a crowd ... until you see how much that chunk of meat costs. Beef prices in general continue to climb, and when it comes to a cut as beloved as prime rib, the cost can really be prohibitive these days (especially when you're trying to feed a crowd). So, as much as you might want to serve this particular beef dish, it might not make sense financially. But that doesn't mean that you have to cook something basic or boring (or switch to another protein entirely) instead. There are plenty of delicious prime rib alternatives out there, and many of them are excellent for feeding a crowd.
We're taking a closer look at some of these alternatives so you can feed your family and friends without breaking your budget in the process. All of these ideas still capitalize on the idea of a beefy main dish — they just won't cost you quite as much as a standard prime rib. And who knows? You might discover that you like some of these dishes even better anyway.
Kebabs
There are few better meat-based dishes for serving a crowd than kebabs. We love this option because it's easy to distribute skewers, and you can even mix and match different flavors for a variety of options to serve to your guests. Plus, they're relatively easy to handle, and if you cut the meat pieces small enough, then you really don't even need a knife to enjoy them. At Tasting Table, we have a wide variety of different kebab recipes to choose from, but when you're using kebabs as a replacement for prime rib, you'll likely want to focus on more beef-forward options.
Hawaiian-style teriyaki beef kebabs are a great option when you want to incorporate some tropical flavors into the mix in the form of pineapple, while smoked steak kebabs may be a better option if you're looking for more traditional flavors. Because you're combining both meat and vegetables (and sometimes even fruits), you'll save on the cost of meat, since you won't need as much. And although you can choose pricier cuts if you want to go all out, sticking to more budget-friendly varieties like sirloin tips can help keep your costs in check.
Flank steak
It's true that steak, in general, is pretty expensive these days. However, there are definitely more budget-friendly cuts to choose from if you're still looking for that rich, beefy flavor profile. One of the absolute best is flank steak. It has an especially bold, meaty flavor, and it can handle a marinade quite well. Of course, you have to make sure you cut it correctly, or it can end up being quite tough. But if you know how to handle this cut of meat well, then it can be one of the tastiest alternatives to prime rib out there.
For a bright, fresh, and acidic recipe, try a margarita-inspired flank steak. It looks stunning when it's plated with plenty of lime quarters, which you can squeeze over the meat for an even more mouthwatering flavor. For something different, make a cast-iron flank steak with chimichurri, where the green, herbal sauce transforms a basic cut of meat into a dish that seems as if it belongs at a fancy restaurant. In fact, a well-plated flank steak can look even more impressive than prime rib, making it ideal for those times when you're trying to show off your steak skills.
Ribs
Ribs can make a super-fun alternative to prime rib when you're serving a crowd because they're so easy to separate and serve. Plus, when they're cooked properly, they can offer the same ultra-tender texture as a good prime rib. Another pro is that ribs are exceptionally versatile, so you can experiment with a ton of different flavors, from the classic, sweet, sauce-doused varieties to dryer, less messy takes on the dish.
When you're on the hunt for a recipe that allows you to just set and forget your meat while you work on other dishes, look no further than these three-ingredient Crockpot ribs. This recipe utilizes short ribs, and cooking them on a low heat for an extended period of time yields ultra-tender, fall-off-the-bone meat. Now, if you're looking for something with an even more interesting flavor profile, you can always try making sweet, spicy, smoky raspberry chipotle ribs. The combination of sweet, fruity flavors with the umami richness of the meat is a match made in heaven. Whichever type of ribs you choose, your guests are in for a real treat.
Salisbury steak
Let's face it: There may be times when your budget is very limited, but you still want to serve your guests a nice dinner with decent-sized portions of beef. Your best bet may be opting for dishes that call for ground beef, like Salisbury steak. We have a recipe for this iconic dish that you can make right in your slow cooker, which makes it exceptionally easy to pull off for a whole crowd (without having to babysit a pan all evening). Yes, you're still offering a steak-like experience — just without forking over the amount of money you'd need to spend to get thick slices of prime rib on the table.
The rich, mushroom-laden sauce makes these seasoned beef patties way more flavorful than you might expect, with a tender texture that somewhat echoes the kind of experience you'd get from prime rib. And even though ground beef can be pricier these days, Salisbury steak is still arguably the cheapest kind of "steak" you can serve. Plate your Salisbury steak with some mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables, and you have a budget-friendly meal that still feels elevated enough to share with guests.
Meatballs
Meatballs are arguably one of the best meat-based dishes you can have at a get-together. Because they're so small, it's easy for guests to just grab one on a toothpick as they walk past, but you can also serve them on a plate alongside other dishes. And because they're made with ground meat, you're saving way more money than you would if you were to serve whole pieces of beef, especially when it comes to pricey cuts like prime rib.
Luckily, we have more than a few meatball recipes for you to choose from. Opt for a Swedish meatball recipe to keep things relatively simple, or incorporate more spices with a Moroccan meatballs recipe. When you really want to go all out with decadent flavors and textures, savory meatballs in a bourbon cream sauce can really be a showstopper, since you're getting even more oomph from that rich, creamy sauce. And if you don't like any of these options? We have more than a few other meatball recipes to try out. Of course, you can always make a few varieties to appeal to the different palates around the table.
Pot roast
If you know anything about chuck roast, then you know it can be an especially tough cut of meat. But when you cook it just right, it can yield a deeply delicious pot roast that's so tender that it falls apart without even needing to use a knife. Like prime rib, it is a large cut of meat that can feed a group and offers a similar kind of tenderness. In fact, it's often compared to prime rib, offering a viable alternative when you're trying to watch your wallet.
This German-style pot roast with beer gravy is especially comforting on cold nights when you want your guests to feel as cozy as possible, and it combines the beef with carrots and potatoes to make for a more filling main course. You can also opt for a more herbal, fruity flavor profile with an herb and fig pot roast that gives you the same kind of tender texture. And when you're looking for more of a fresh, zingy flavor, a pepper-studded Mississippi roast is the way to go.
Meatloaf
Another beefy favorite that's made with ground beef? Meatloaf. Not only are you using arguably the cheapest kind of beef available, but you can also cut your meatloaf with breadcrumbs, veggies, and other ingredients to stretch the meat even further. That's why this may just be one of the most budget-friendly ways you can feed a crowd. While some meatloaves can be quite dry and flavorless, this shouldn't be a problem if you're following the right recipe (and you don't leave the meatloaf in the oven for too long).
Our Southern-style meatloaf recipe offers a classic take on the dish with lots of add-ins to make the flavor even more interesting. You can also learn how to make your own homemade ketchup for meatloaf to add moisture and give it a sweeter, more savory flavor. And even if you don't have easy access to an oven, you can make meatloaf directly on the stovetop. Once it's done cooking, just slice it up and serve, just like you would with prime rib. Meatloaf may not have quite the same highbrow reputation as prime rib, but it'll still fill your guests' plates with plenty of meat, and they certainly won't leave hungry.
Picadillo
Now, if you don't mind serving a beef-based dish with rice instead of having the meat be the only star of the show, make picadillo. This Cuban-style ground beef recipe is perhaps one of the most flavorful ways to serve ground beef. By mixing in ingredients like capers, olives, and raisins, along with a slew of seasonings, you'll take average ground beef and turn it into something that truly feels special. You get a delicious mix of sweet and savory ingredients for a ground beef dish that's bound to blow your guests away.
This dish is best when served with a carb. While you could technically use crusty bread or even pasta, this particular recipe calls for saffron rice, which adds a fragrant complexity to the dish that really takes things to the next level. Serving this recipe at a get-together doesn't make it feel like you're pinching pennies — rather, it's a great way to present a budget cut of meat in a way that still feels sophisticated.
Bulgogi
We can absolutely get down with a thickly sliced chunk of meat, but sometimes you want thinner, more delicate slices. Slicing your beef this thinly allows for a sort of lacy texture that makes for a really tender bite. And one of the all-time best thinly sliced beef dishes is bulgogi. This Korean favorite is easier to make than it may look, and it'll be an absolute showstopper at your next party. Luckily, we have a recipe for bulgogi that comes together in just 20 minutes, making it perfect for those last-minute get-togethers when you still want your guests to eat well. While this recipe calls for ribeye, which can be quite pricey, you can also use sirloin, which is a cheaper cut that still works well here because you're slicing the beef so thin.
The trick to a good bulgogi is all in the marinade — this is where you're going to be getting the majority of your flavor from. We use soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, onion and garlic powders, and Korean red pepper flakes for our marinade, where that sliced beef will hang out for about an hour before you start cooking. Serve your bulgogi with some white rice and a side of kimchi (along with the other banchan of your choice), and you have a delicious dinner that tastes like it came from a restaurant for a fraction of the price you'd spend on making a prime rib.
Hanger steak
For all of the steak lovers out there, we have another budget-friendly steak option for you to try out: hanger steak. It's somewhat similar to flank steak, although it has more fatty marbling, giving you a deeper, richer flavor profile. And because it has such a strong flavor on its own, you can really go wild with the marinades and other seasonings — it can stand up to a lot of extra flavor. One thing to keep in mind, though: you likely won't find this cut at any grocery store, since it is harder to locate. Therefore, if you want to use this cut, head to your local butcher shop. Alternatively, you may also be able to find hanger steak online and get it delivered straight to your door.
So, what exactly should you do with hanger steak once you get it? Simply grilling it is a great place to start. While it will be tasty enough on its own if you use a flavorful marinade, you can also make the dish taste even better by whipping up a nice herb-caper sauce to top the steak with. The result is so rich and decadent, you may find that you actually prefer hanger steak to a classic prime rib.