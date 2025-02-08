Looking For A Roast Like Prime Rib, But Cheaper? Try The 'Poor Man's' Cut

A prime rib roast isn't something that most people can serve up willy-nilly. Despite being loved for its tenderness, rich marbling, and mouthwatering flavor, the cut can cost between $10-30 a pound, placing prime rib firmly in the special-occasion-only territory for most people. But here's the good news: You can enjoy a delicious roast beef dinner any night of the week by turning to what many home cooks call the "poor man's" roast cuts!

While the name's used loosely to refer to a pretty sizable list of cuts, it most often indicates chuck and round roasts. Despite delivering the same satisfying flavor and super-tender texture when prepared properly, each pound costs only about $5 to $7. The catch here is that, unlike the coveted ribs, the chuck and round roasts are sourced from the shoulder or the leg of the cattle, which contain more well-exercised muscles. As a result, they tend to be tougher and less well-marbled than the ribs.

Don't let that discourage you, though. With the right cooking technique, you can easily make a roast that'll blow a mediocre prime rib out of the water. The secret? Two things: A good marinade to tenderize and meat, then some low-and-slow cooking to further mellow out and develop the roast's flavor.

