Looking For A Roast Like Prime Rib, But Cheaper? Try The 'Poor Man's' Cut
A prime rib roast isn't something that most people can serve up willy-nilly. Despite being loved for its tenderness, rich marbling, and mouthwatering flavor, the cut can cost between $10-30 a pound, placing prime rib firmly in the special-occasion-only territory for most people. But here's the good news: You can enjoy a delicious roast beef dinner any night of the week by turning to what many home cooks call the "poor man's" roast cuts!
While the name's used loosely to refer to a pretty sizable list of cuts, it most often indicates chuck and round roasts. Despite delivering the same satisfying flavor and super-tender texture when prepared properly, each pound costs only about $5 to $7. The catch here is that, unlike the coveted ribs, the chuck and round roasts are sourced from the shoulder or the leg of the cattle, which contain more well-exercised muscles. As a result, they tend to be tougher and less well-marbled than the ribs.
Don't let that discourage you, though. With the right cooking technique, you can easily make a roast that'll blow a mediocre prime rib out of the water. The secret? Two things: A good marinade to tenderize and meat, then some low-and-slow cooking to further mellow out and develop the roast's flavor.
The proper way to make a poor man's roast
These tougher roast cuts will benefit greatly from an overnight soak in something like this tenderizing steak marinade. The acidic soy sauce, vinegar, and lemon juice within can help break down the meat's tough fibers while adding deep layers of flavor.
Once your roast has been marinated and you've given it a generous coating of salt, pepper, herbs, and spices, you've got a pretty important decision to make — how to roast it. The classic route is roasting it at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for two to three hours until cooked through. However, you can also look into reverse searing for an extra-special touch. This technique involves slow-roasting at your oven's lowest setting until the internal temperature hits around 130 degrees Fahrenheit (which will come out as medium-rare), then finishing with a quick sear in a hot pan for a beautiful brown crust. Both methods will give you a roast to die for, it just depends on whether you prefer a uniformly tender roast or one with a crisp, caramelized crust.
For the roast connoisseurs, you may find these budget cuts to be a bit less buttery than prime ribs, but we guarantee they'll still be every bit as flavorful and juicy, especially when served with a rich au jus and some classic sides like creamy garlic mashed red potatoes. Not bad for a bargain roast, huh?