Savory Meatballs In Bourbon Cream Sauce Recipe

By Jennine Rye
meatballs in bourbon cream sauce Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Meatballs are a one-of-a-kind comfort dish. Simple to throw together and always satisfying, meatballs are also versatile and can be easily customized so you never get bored. For a wonderfully decadent meatball dish with a difference, look no further than this savory meatballs in bourbon cream sauce recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

If you are looking to up your meatball game, then this meatball recipe is for you. The meatballs are made using a panade. This simple mixture of bread and milk helps to keep the meatballs incredibly juicy and succulent when baked, giving you the best experience possible. The accompanying bourbon cream sauce helps this dish hit that sweet spot of savory, tender, and rich. Simple to assemble and mouthwateringly good, read on to find out how you can make this meatballs in bourbon cream sauce recipe from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Gather the ingredients for this savory meatballs in bourbon cream sauce recipe

meatballs bourbon cream sauce ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this savory meatballs in bourbon cream sauce recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. For the meatballs, you will want breadcrumbs, milk, ground beef, onion powder, garlic powder, ground paprika, an egg, sea salt, and black pepper. To make the accompanying bourbon cream sauce, you will need unsalted butter, a shallot, garlic, bourbon, beef broth, and heavy cram.

Step 1: Mix the panade

mixing panade in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Make the meatballs: Combine the breadcrumbs and milk in a bowl to form the panade.

Step 2: Let the panade sit

panade in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Set aside for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Assemble the meatball ingredients

meatball ingredients in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To a large bowl, add the ground beef, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, egg, salt, pepper, and panade.

Step 4: Mix well

meatball mixture in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Mix well with your hands or a spoon until the ingredients are thoroughly combined.

Step 5: Roll the meatballs

rolling meatballs by hand Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of the meat and roll it into balls between your hands.

Step 6: Use up the meatball mixture

raw meatballs on a plate Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Repeat the process to form your meatballs.

Step 7: Refrigerate

meatballs covered with plastic wrap Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Cover with film and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Step 8: Preheat the oven

preheating an oven Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 9: Prepare a baking sheet

baking paper lined baking sheet Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 10: Add the meatballs

meatballs on baking sheet Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place the meatballs onto the baking sheet.

Step 11: Bake

baked meatballs on baking sheet Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Bake in the oven for 25 minutes, until cooked through and browned.

Step 12: Begin the bourbon sauce

heating butter in a pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, to make the bourbon cream sauce, heat up the butter in a frying pan to a medium heat.

Step 13: Add shallots and garlic

shallots and garlic in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the diced shallots and garlic to the pan.

Step 14: Saute

sautéing shallots and garlic Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Saute for 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 15: Add the bourbon

reducing bourbon in a pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the bourbon to the pan and allow it to reduce for 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 16: Add broth and cream

bourbon cream sauce cooking Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Once the alcohol smell has worn off, reduce the heat to medium-low and add the beef broth and the cream to the pan.

Step 17: Simmer

bourbon cream sauce cooking Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Allow the sauce to gently simmer for 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 18: Pour the cream sauce on the meatballs

pouring cream sauce on meatballs Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

When the meatballs are cooked, remove them from the oven and pour over the cream sauce.

Step 19: Serve

meatballs in bourbon cream sauce Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Let the meatballs and sauce sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Savory Meatballs in Bourbon Cream Sauce Recipe

Perfect meatballs taste delicious in a bourbon cream sauce. Serve them as a standalone appetizer or plate them with pasta, potatoes, or polenta for a full meal.

Prep Time
55
minutes
Cook Time
25
minutes
servings
24
Meatballs
meatballs in bourbon cream sauce
Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the meatballs
  • ½ cup breadcrumbs, loosely packed
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon ground smoked paprika
  • 1 medium-sized egg
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • For the bourbon cream sauce
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 medium-sized shallot, finely diced
  • 1 large garlic clove, crushed
  • ½ cup bourbon
  • 1 cup beef broth
  • ½ cup heavy cream‌

Directions

  1. Make the meatballs: Combine the breadcrumbs and milk in a bowl to form the panade.
  2. Set aside for 10 minutes.
  3. To a large bowl, add the ground beef, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, egg, salt, pepper, and panade.
  4. Mix well with your hands or a spoon until the ingredients are thoroughly combined.
  5. Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of the meat and roll it into balls between your hands.
  6. Repeat the process to form your meatballs.
  7. Cover with film and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
  8. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  9. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  10. Place the meatballs onto the baking sheet.
  11. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes, until cooked through and browned.
  12. Meanwhile, to make the bourbon cream sauce, heat up the butter in a frying pan to a medium heat.
  13. Add the diced shallots and garlic to the pan.
  14. Saute for 2 to 3 minutes.
  15. Add the bourbon to the pan and allow it to reduce for 6 to 8 minutes.
  16. Once the alcohol smell has worn off, reduce the heat to medium-low and add the beef broth and the cream to the pan.
  17. Allow the sauce to gently simmer for 8 to 10 minutes.
  18. When the meatballs are cooked, remove them from the oven and pour over the cream sauce.
  19. Let the meatballs and sauce sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 98
Total Fat 6.4 g
Saturated Fat 3.0 g
Trans Fat 0.3 g
Cholesterol 27.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 2.7 g
Dietary Fiber 0.2 g
Total Sugars 0.7 g
Sodium 93.3 mg
Protein 4.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What are some tips for making perfect meatballs?

meatballs in bourbon cream sauce Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Why have average meatballs when you can easily elevate them and make consistently mouthwatering meatballs instead? There are a few simple ways to ensure that your meatballs are the talk of the town, starting with using the right kind of meat. Not just any ground meat will do — you'll want to make sure that the mince you use has a good percentage of fat. The ideal ratio should be roughly 30% fat to 70% lean meat, which will add plenty of flavor and moisture to your resulting meatballs. Additionally, to make sure your meatballs stay nice and juicy, use your hands to mix the ingredients instead of a mixer. Over-mixing the meat will cause the meatballs to be dry and tough instead of delicious and tender.

When it comes to additions, less can be more in the meatball department. Adding large chunks of chopped, raw vegetables won't make for great meatballs, as the vegetables won't cook properly and will stop the meatballs themselves from holding together well. It's far better to stick with seasonings and a little finely chopped fresh produce. Finally, when molding your meatballs, use a cookie scoop or a tablespoon to measure out equal proportions of the meat mixture so that you end up with evenly sized meatballs that can be cooked properly together. And, wet your hands before rolling to make sure the meatballs stick together instead of to your hands.

How can you serve meatballs in a cream sauce?

meatballs in bourbon cream sauce Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

You can enjoy these meatballs in a bourbon cream sauce in a variety of ways to make an indulgent and satisfying meal. To serve these up at a party, serve them as a canapé or set them out on a platter with cocktail sticks or skewers for people to come and enjoy as they please. For a sit-down meal or dinner party, why not serve up a few of the meatballs in small, individual bowls as a starter for each of your guests?

For a main meal offering, these meatballs in a bourbon cream sauce are at their very best when served up how any great meatball is best enjoyed — on a bed of spaghetti. For a lighter option, you can do as the Italians do and serve the meatballs in bowl with a side of focaccia to soak up the sauce. Another great, Italian-inspired side that works well for this dish is polenta, and mashed garlicky potatoes also make a great side option for soaking up the deep and creamy sauce. To add some color and nutrients to your plate, don't forget to add some veggies; a simple serving of steamed greens works wonderfully.

