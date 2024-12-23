Savory Meatballs In Bourbon Cream Sauce Recipe
Meatballs are a one-of-a-kind comfort dish. Simple to throw together and always satisfying, meatballs are also versatile and can be easily customized so you never get bored. For a wonderfully decadent meatball dish with a difference, look no further than this savory meatballs in bourbon cream sauce recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.
If you are looking to up your meatball game, then this meatball recipe is for you. The meatballs are made using a panade. This simple mixture of bread and milk helps to keep the meatballs incredibly juicy and succulent when baked, giving you the best experience possible. The accompanying bourbon cream sauce helps this dish hit that sweet spot of savory, tender, and rich. Simple to assemble and mouthwateringly good, read on to find out how you can make this meatballs in bourbon cream sauce recipe from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for this savory meatballs in bourbon cream sauce recipe
To begin this savory meatballs in bourbon cream sauce recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. For the meatballs, you will want breadcrumbs, milk, ground beef, onion powder, garlic powder, ground paprika, an egg, sea salt, and black pepper. To make the accompanying bourbon cream sauce, you will need unsalted butter, a shallot, garlic, bourbon, beef broth, and heavy cram.
Step 1: Mix the panade
Make the meatballs: Combine the breadcrumbs and milk in a bowl to form the panade.
Step 2: Let the panade sit
Set aside for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Assemble the meatball ingredients
To a large bowl, add the ground beef, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, egg, salt, pepper, and panade.
Step 4: Mix well
Mix well with your hands or a spoon until the ingredients are thoroughly combined.
Step 5: Roll the meatballs
Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of the meat and roll it into balls between your hands.
Step 6: Use up the meatball mixture
Repeat the process to form your meatballs.
Step 7: Refrigerate
Cover with film and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 9: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 10: Add the meatballs
Place the meatballs onto the baking sheet.
Step 11: Bake
Bake in the oven for 25 minutes, until cooked through and browned.
Step 12: Begin the bourbon sauce
Meanwhile, to make the bourbon cream sauce, heat up the butter in a frying pan to a medium heat.
Step 13: Add shallots and garlic
Add the diced shallots and garlic to the pan.
Step 14: Saute
Saute for 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 15: Add the bourbon
Add the bourbon to the pan and allow it to reduce for 6 to 8 minutes.
Step 16: Add broth and cream
Once the alcohol smell has worn off, reduce the heat to medium-low and add the beef broth and the cream to the pan.
Step 17: Simmer
Allow the sauce to gently simmer for 8 to 10 minutes.
Step 18: Pour the cream sauce on the meatballs
When the meatballs are cooked, remove them from the oven and pour over the cream sauce.
Step 19: Serve
Let the meatballs and sauce sit for 5 minutes before serving.
Savory Meatballs in Bourbon Cream Sauce Recipe
Perfect meatballs taste delicious in a bourbon cream sauce. Serve them as a standalone appetizer or plate them with pasta, potatoes, or polenta for a full meal.
Ingredients
- For the meatballs
- ½ cup breadcrumbs, loosely packed
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon ground smoked paprika
- 1 medium-sized egg
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- For the bourbon cream sauce
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 medium-sized shallot, finely diced
- 1 large garlic clove, crushed
- ½ cup bourbon
- 1 cup beef broth
- ½ cup heavy cream
Directions
- Make the meatballs: Combine the breadcrumbs and milk in a bowl to form the panade.
- Set aside for 10 minutes.
- To a large bowl, add the ground beef, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, egg, salt, pepper, and panade.
- Mix well with your hands or a spoon until the ingredients are thoroughly combined.
- Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of the meat and roll it into balls between your hands.
- Repeat the process to form your meatballs.
- Cover with film and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place the meatballs onto the baking sheet.
- Bake in the oven for 25 minutes, until cooked through and browned.
- Meanwhile, to make the bourbon cream sauce, heat up the butter in a frying pan to a medium heat.
- Add the diced shallots and garlic to the pan.
- Saute for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add the bourbon to the pan and allow it to reduce for 6 to 8 minutes.
- Once the alcohol smell has worn off, reduce the heat to medium-low and add the beef broth and the cream to the pan.
- Allow the sauce to gently simmer for 8 to 10 minutes.
- When the meatballs are cooked, remove them from the oven and pour over the cream sauce.
- Let the meatballs and sauce sit for 5 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|98
|Total Fat
|6.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|27.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.7 g
|Sodium
|93.3 mg
|Protein
|4.3 g
What are some tips for making perfect meatballs?
Why have average meatballs when you can easily elevate them and make consistently mouthwatering meatballs instead? There are a few simple ways to ensure that your meatballs are the talk of the town, starting with using the right kind of meat. Not just any ground meat will do — you'll want to make sure that the mince you use has a good percentage of fat. The ideal ratio should be roughly 30% fat to 70% lean meat, which will add plenty of flavor and moisture to your resulting meatballs. Additionally, to make sure your meatballs stay nice and juicy, use your hands to mix the ingredients instead of a mixer. Over-mixing the meat will cause the meatballs to be dry and tough instead of delicious and tender.
When it comes to additions, less can be more in the meatball department. Adding large chunks of chopped, raw vegetables won't make for great meatballs, as the vegetables won't cook properly and will stop the meatballs themselves from holding together well. It's far better to stick with seasonings and a little finely chopped fresh produce. Finally, when molding your meatballs, use a cookie scoop or a tablespoon to measure out equal proportions of the meat mixture so that you end up with evenly sized meatballs that can be cooked properly together. And, wet your hands before rolling to make sure the meatballs stick together instead of to your hands.
How can you serve meatballs in a cream sauce?
You can enjoy these meatballs in a bourbon cream sauce in a variety of ways to make an indulgent and satisfying meal. To serve these up at a party, serve them as a canapé or set them out on a platter with cocktail sticks or skewers for people to come and enjoy as they please. For a sit-down meal or dinner party, why not serve up a few of the meatballs in small, individual bowls as a starter for each of your guests?
For a main meal offering, these meatballs in a bourbon cream sauce are at their very best when served up how any great meatball is best enjoyed — on a bed of spaghetti. For a lighter option, you can do as the Italians do and serve the meatballs in bowl with a side of focaccia to soak up the sauce. Another great, Italian-inspired side that works well for this dish is polenta, and mashed garlicky potatoes also make a great side option for soaking up the deep and creamy sauce. To add some color and nutrients to your plate, don't forget to add some veggies; a simple serving of steamed greens works wonderfully.