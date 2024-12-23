Meatballs are a one-of-a-kind comfort dish. Simple to throw together and always satisfying, meatballs are also versatile and can be easily customized so you never get bored. For a wonderfully decadent meatball dish with a difference, look no further than this savory meatballs in bourbon cream sauce recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Advertisement

If you are looking to up your meatball game, then this meatball recipe is for you. The meatballs are made using a panade. This simple mixture of bread and milk helps to keep the meatballs incredibly juicy and succulent when baked, giving you the best experience possible. The accompanying bourbon cream sauce helps this dish hit that sweet spot of savory, tender, and rich. Simple to assemble and mouthwateringly good, read on to find out how you can make this meatballs in bourbon cream sauce recipe from the comfort of your own kitchen.