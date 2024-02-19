Change Up How You Serve Appetizer Meatballs With Skewers

Meatball appetizers served on cocktail sticks are a reliable party staple but sometimes shaking things up with your presentation can elevate the vibe. Serving your meatballs in sets of three on a skewer, to make cute broiled kebab-style entrees is a cool way to raise your game the next time you're hosting.

There are three perks to making broiled mini meatball skewers. Firstly, it's easier to assemble three meatballs on a single skewer in advance of the party instead of using one fiddly cocktail stick per meatball. Secondly, instead of having to painstakingly turn a tray full of individual meatballs over one by one under the broiler, you can simply flip the skewers over with tongs, saving both time and energy. The awesome thing about these diminutive meatballs is that each one is made with a scant 2 teaspoons of mixture, which means the skewers cook quickly and evenly without needing constant monitoring and repeated turning over an extended period. The delicious result is a golden exterior and succulent middle that's cooked to juicy perfection in minutes (and less time spent in the kitchen equates to more time mingling with your guests!).

Thirdly, these meatballs look impressive when arranged on a platter. You can pile them high on top of each other because you're not limited to the diameter of the serving platter. There's also something inviting about seeing an abundance of entrees at an appetizer table instead of a few sparse plates.