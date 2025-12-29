Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak Recipe
A slow cooker Salisbury steak recipe may seem simple and old-fashioned, but ours hides a world of complexity. This updated take on a classic is filled with umami-laden flavors like mushrooms, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and tomato paste, which serve as a rich counterpoint to the comforting seasoned beef patties you know and love.
According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, there are those meals that you have as a child that stay with you when you have children of your own. Salisbury steak is one of them. A staple in many American households for generations, Salisbury steak is actually a ground beef patty in gravy that is meant to feel like an affordable version of steak. Whether it succeeds or not is debatable, but what is certain is that it tastes nostalgic, comforting, and deliciously savory.
Our version of this beloved American staple is both familiar and surprising, and requires little hands-on work — just what you need for a weeknight. However, it uses all whole, natural ingredients — not a packet of soup mix or gravy powder in sight. It even includes the one crucial step that sets a good Salisbury steak apart from all others. So don your apron, choose a good golden oldies playlist, and channel your inner rebellious homemaker as you make this modernized slow cooker Salisbury steak recipe. The tipple on the side will feel perfectly justified.
Gather the ingredients for slow cooker Salisbury steak with mushrooms
Though the slow cooker does the majority of the heavy lifting here, you still need to prep the ingredients for it. For the Salisbury steak patties themselves, you'll need medium ground beef, preferably a mix of 80/20 beef, egg yolks, panko breadcrumbs, and milk. You can also use lean or regular ground beef, but it will change the texture a bit. For the flavorings, grab garlic cloves, minced onion, salt, and black pepper, along with vegetable oil for sauteing. For the rich mushroom gravy sauce, you'll need butter, sliced mushrooms, sliced onion, and additional minced garlic. You'll also need all-purpose flour, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, tomato paste, onion powder, more black pepper, and fresh chopped parsley for garnishing this classic comfort food dish.
Step 1: Combine the ingredients for the patties
In a large bowl, combine the beef, egg yolks, breadcrumbs, milk, garlic, onion, salt, and pepper.
Step 2: Form the patties
Form the mixture into 6 oval patties, about ¾-inch thick each.
Step 3: Preheat a pan
Preheat a skillet over high heat, and add a touch of oil.
Step 4: Sear the patties
Sear the patties in the skillet over high heat, 2 minutes per side.
Step 5: Transfer the patties to a slow cooker
Transfer to a slow cooker.
Step 6: Melt the butter
In the same skillet, melt the butter.
Step 7: Brown the aromatics
Saute the mushrooms and onion until browned, 5-6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute.
Step 8: Add the flour
Add the flour and stir and cook for 1 minute.
Step 9: Add the flavorings
Whisk in the broth, Worcestershire, mustard, tomato paste, onion powder, and pepper. Simmer until thickened, 3-4 minutes.
Step 10: Pour the sauce over the patties
Pour the sauce over the patties in the slow cooker.
Step 11: Cook the patties
Cook on low for 4 hours or on high for 2 hours.
Step 12: Garnish the slow cooked Salisbury steak and serve
Garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.
What pairs well with Salisbury steak?
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak Recipe
Salisbury steak is one of those comforting meals you never outgrow, and our easy elevated slow cooker version is rich with a depth of savory umami flavors.
Ingredients
- For the patties
- 2 pounds medium ground beef
- 2 egg yolks
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup milk
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 small onion, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- Vegetable oil, for sauteing
- For the sauce
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2½ cups beef broth
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine the beef, egg yolks, breadcrumbs, milk, garlic, onion, salt, and pepper.
- Form the mixture into 6 oval patties, about ¾-inch thick each.
- Preheat a skillet over high heat, and add a touch of oil.
- Sear the patties in the skillet over high heat, 2 minutes per side.
- Transfer to a slow cooker.
- In the same skillet, melt the butter.
- Saute the mushrooms and onion until browned, 5-6 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute.
- Add the flour and stir and cook for 1 minute.
- Whisk in the broth, Worcestershire, mustard, tomato paste, onion powder, and pepper. Simmer until thickened, 3-4 minutes.
- Pour the sauce over the patties in the slow cooker.
- Cook on low for 4 hours or on high for 2 hours.
- Garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|881
|Total Fat
|77.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.3 g
|Trans Fat
|2.1 g
|Cholesterol
|172.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|4.3 g
|Sodium
|828.3 mg
|Protein
|32.0 g
What adaptations can you make to this Salisbury steak recipe?
There are several ways to change up the flavors and even preparation of this slow cooker Salisbury steak recipe. You can use a blend of ground beef and ground pork for extra richness, or substitute it with ground turkey or chicken for a leaner option — but add a tablespoon of olive oil to the mixture to prevent dryness. For the breadcrumbs, if you're avoiding gluten, use gluten-free breadcrumbs or gluten-free oat flakes and substitute cornstarch for the flour in the gravy.
If you're not a fan of mushrooms, substitute them with tomatoes and bell peppers, but add a splash of red wine to the gravy along with the broth and stir in a tablespoon of soy sauce for more umami. We also like to top the finished patties with cheese during the last 10 minutes of cooking. For another take on the dish, you can transform it into a hearty pasta.
If you don't have a slow cooker, you can make this entirely on the stovetop by searing the patties, making the gravy, then simmering everything together in a covered skillet for 20-25 minutes on low heat. For an oven version, transfer the seared patties and gravy to a baking dish, cover it with foil, and bake at 350 F for 30-35 minutes.
What is the origin of Salisbury steak?
Salisbury steak was invented in the late 1800s by Dr. James Salisbury, an American physician who believed that a meat-centered diet could cure various ailments and even help save American soldiers' lives during the Civil War. He specifically advocated for eating ground beef three times daily, claiming it would improve digestion and overall health.
His prescribed preparation for "muscle pulp of beef," Salisbury steak's appetizing original name, involved seasoned ground beef formed into patties and served with gravy, which was renamed into Salisbury steak in his honor. The dish gained popularity during World War I when the anti-German sentiment of the era led Americans to reject anything with German-sounding names, including hamburger steak. Salisbury steak provided a good patriotic alternative that sounded distinctly American.
Salisbury steak remained popular through the Great Depression because ground beef was more affordable than whole cuts of meat, and the gravy helped stretch the dish to feed more people. The recipe became a staple of American home cooking in the 1950s and 1960s, then found new life when Swanson introduced frozen Salisbury steak dinners after launching in 1953. Nowadays, you can still find plenty of frozen steak dinner versions, but we encourage you to make this fresh, easy, and delicious recipe instead.