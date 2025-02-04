The Best Cut Of Ground Beef To Use For Salisbury Steak
Since its humble beginnings, which can be traced back to the mid-1860s, Salisbury steak has been championed as a healthier, cheaper alternative to meatier and more expensive cuts of beef. A slice of Salisbury steak with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy poured over the top is a nostalgic comfort meal for many. However, according to Jesse Moore, Corporate Chef at Cargill Protein North America, the trick to achieving the perfect steak dish lies in the very heart of the meal: the beef itself. "If picking ground beef, use a good 80/20," he advises. "If it's [too] lean, it is going to be dry."
For the uninitiated, 80/20 and 85/15 may simply appear as a jumble of numbers, but those ratios hold a lot of importance. Beef labeled with an 80/20 ratio means the meat is 80% lean beef and 20% fat. This beef is preferred by many chefs — including Moore — in burgers, chili, and other dishes because the higher fat content makes the beef juicier and more flavorful. Beef with the 85/15 label contains 85% beef and 15% fat. As the chef warns, the lower fat content can potentially leave the meat too dry. This runs counter to the juiciness and rich flavor usually found in a simple Salisbury steak recipe. Those wanting a healthier meal can use an 85/15 mixture but may have to lean more on gravy to add moisture to the dish.
Salisbury steak is a uniquely American dish
The mention of Salisbury steak may stir thoughts of simple TV dinners or fancy dishes named for some far-off land. While Salisbury is indeed the name of a city in England famous for its cathedral, the savory hamburger-meatloaf hybrid is an iconic steak dish that was invented in America, originally as a health food. Creator Dr. James Salisbury was a proponent of a low-carb diet and believed the dish that came to bear his name would aid the digestion process while avoiding sugars and starches. Over time, this dish became a staple of American comfort food because it was inexpensive and easy to prepare.
For home cooks who may have unpleasant memories of Salisbury steak from school lunches or family dinners, this savory classic doesn't have to be dull. With the addition of a few ingredients to properly cooked 80/20 beef patties, Salisbury steak can be transformed into a savory beef pasta, which replaces mashed potatoes with your pasta of choice. Adding onion soup mix or beer can enhance the gravy as well, giving this simple meal the depth of flavor one might find in a more expensive steak.