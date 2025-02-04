The Best Cut Of Ground Beef To Use For Salisbury Steak

Since its humble beginnings, which can be traced back to the mid-1860s, Salisbury steak has been championed as a healthier, cheaper alternative to meatier and more expensive cuts of beef. A slice of Salisbury steak with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy poured over the top is a nostalgic comfort meal for many. However, according to Jesse Moore, Corporate Chef at Cargill Protein North America, the trick to achieving the perfect steak dish lies in the very heart of the meal: the beef itself. "If picking ground beef, use a good 80/20," he advises. "If it's [too] lean, it is going to be dry."

For the uninitiated, 80/20 and 85/15 may simply appear as a jumble of numbers, but those ratios hold a lot of importance. Beef labeled with an 80/20 ratio means the meat is 80% lean beef and 20% fat. This beef is preferred by many chefs — including Moore — in burgers, chili, and other dishes because the higher fat content makes the beef juicier and more flavorful. Beef with the 85/15 label contains 85% beef and 15% fat. As the chef warns, the lower fat content can potentially leave the meat too dry. This runs counter to the juiciness and rich flavor usually found in a simple Salisbury steak recipe. Those wanting a healthier meal can use an 85/15 mixture but may have to lean more on gravy to add moisture to the dish.

