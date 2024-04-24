Transform Your Next Salisbury Steak Into A Beefy Pasta Dish

Salisbury steak, that poor, maligned dish, doesn't deserve the slings and arrows it often receives. Just because it was a staple of the baby boom generation — and a rather gray version of it haunted school lunches — doesn't mean there is anything inherently wrong with Salisbury steak, if done right. Think about it; the dish — which is distinct from hamburger steak — is a combination of savory ground beef patties with your choice of various aromatics, enriched with egg and breadcrumbs, and swimming in a sumptuous, mushroom-studded gravy. What's not to love? Tasting Table even has you covered with an easy recipe for Salisbury steak that is bursting with flavor.

Generally, folks tend to serve Salisbury beef patties and gravy with a simple starch, such as rice or mashed potatoes, that becomes a canvas for the main dish. But, if you want to really switch things up, then transform your Salisbury steak into a savory pasta dish. The idea is not as unusual as it might sound, considering the dish is already often served over egg noodles. However, the suggestion is to more fully incorporate the two; rather than just topping the egg noodles with the beef and gravy, treat the gravy as a sauce, and toss the noodles in it with a touch of cooking water to get them fully coated.