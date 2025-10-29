The Worst Frozen Steak Dinner In Stores Simply Tastes Way Too Bland

A good steak dinner warms the soul; a bad one dampens evenings. With a trusted frozen meal, poor results sting even harder — especially when you need quick and tasty solutions. To eliminate time-wasting dishes, Tasting Table launched an investigation into popular frozen steak dinners and ranked them. There were some positives, from Sirloin-esque tasting notes to cohesive twangs of hot sauce, but unfortunately, one product fell flat. Our reviewer was heavily disappointed by Boston Market's Salisbury Steak.

She acknowledged the beef-pork blend (common in Salisbury steaks, no points deducted there), but criticized the "nearly flavorless" gravy and mushy, cheeseless noodles. Regrettably bland with significant textural issues, it parked itself on the lowest podium.

If you're curious, that ranking is far from controversial; other customers agree. One Reddit user ranked the product 4/10 and elaborated, "I could of probably scored it even lower because it overall is very bland and flavorless." On another thread, a user wrote: "The mac and cheese was completely flavorless. Easily the most disgusting part of the meal." Another commenter chimed in, adding "the Salisbury steak/mac and cheese combo is always the one that ends up at the back of my freezer for months on end." Hardly votes of confidence, are they?