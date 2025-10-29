The Worst Frozen Steak Dinner In Stores Simply Tastes Way Too Bland
A good steak dinner warms the soul; a bad one dampens evenings. With a trusted frozen meal, poor results sting even harder — especially when you need quick and tasty solutions. To eliminate time-wasting dishes, Tasting Table launched an investigation into popular frozen steak dinners and ranked them. There were some positives, from Sirloin-esque tasting notes to cohesive twangs of hot sauce, but unfortunately, one product fell flat. Our reviewer was heavily disappointed by Boston Market's Salisbury Steak.
She acknowledged the beef-pork blend (common in Salisbury steaks, no points deducted there), but criticized the "nearly flavorless" gravy and mushy, cheeseless noodles. Regrettably bland with significant textural issues, it parked itself on the lowest podium.
If you're curious, that ranking is far from controversial; other customers agree. One Reddit user ranked the product 4/10 and elaborated, "I could of probably scored it even lower because it overall is very bland and flavorless." On another thread, a user wrote: "The mac and cheese was completely flavorless. Easily the most disgusting part of the meal." Another commenter chimed in, adding "the Salisbury steak/mac and cheese combo is always the one that ends up at the back of my freezer for months on end." Hardly votes of confidence, are they?
What's actually in Boston Market's Salisbury Steak?
Boston Market falls short with its Salisbury steak, but the bigger question is why ... until you take a peek at its ingredients. The product takes the opposite approach to "less is more," with a long list of flavorings and extracts, including onion powder, mustard flour, cheddar club cheese, and beef stock. Yet it still omits two of the five chef-recommended ingredients for the best Salisbury steak: Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Its blandness is clearly a quantity issue, too; Tasting Table's reviewer found the cheese undetectable.
The lackluster flavor isn't an isolated incident for Boston Market's range. Another review labelled its Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo as the worst frozen chicken entree made by a "dying restaurant brand." Ouch. That said, if you've already bought its Salisbury steak, all is not lost. The biggest challenge is pasta texture, as noodle quality largely determines results. However, it's worth removing liquid, avoiding overcooking, and double-checking your microwave power (who knows, it could be playing saboteur). Blandness is an easier fix. Add a dash of Worcestershire to enhance umami, generously sprinkle herbs like thyme and parsley, and grate some cheese over the noodles. Always upgrade, rather than avoid, disappointing products in your kitchen. Nobody wants a freezer-burned Salisbury steak — ice crystals won't improve flavor.