The Worst Frozen Chicken Entree Is Made By A Dying Restaurant Brand
Frozen dinners are the best option when it comes to convenience and easy clean-up. It used to be that a meal cooked entirely in a microwave came with lackluster flavor, but that is thankfully no longer our reality. Frozen dinners have evolved over the years and there are plenty of brands and options that are not just delicious "for a frozen dinner" but delicious in general. Sadly, though, there are some dinners that fall short. After ranking more than 10 different frozen chicken dinners, the chicken fettuccine Alfredo from Boston Market was very disappointing.
Our reviewer placed the Boston Market frozen chicken fettuccine Alfredo at the bottom of the list because of the chicken — ironically the ingredient that Boston Market is best known for. The chicken in this frozen dinner was rubbery and bland. The chunks of pale white meat added nothing in terms of flavor or texture, which this meal sorely needed. The Alfredo sauce was watery and our reviewer likened it to more of a "thick milk" than a flavorful, cheesy sauce. The only part of this frozen dinner our reviewer enjoyed was the broccoli, which they found had a pleasant, tender texture and added nutrition and fresh flavor to an otherwise boring meal.
Not all frozen pastas are made equal
We can't recommend Boston Market's frozen chicken fettuccine Alfredo, but we have to shout out the restaurant's amazing mashed potatoes, which are the best in the fast food game. And, if you're still looking for a solid frozen pasta meal, check out the Rao's brand, which produces some excellent frozen dinners. You can also easily go the DIY route by cooking and freezing your own pasta into individual portions. Then go ahead and do the same with your sauce and toppings of choice — try using an ice cube tray to freeze sauce into super convenient portions. Toss the frozen ingredients into a microwave-safe container when it's time to eat and warm it up, stirring occasionally to make sure it heats evenly.
Boston Market's decline is sadly in full swing, with the company dealing with lawsuits, bankruptcy, closures, and the seizing of company headquarters in Colorado by the state's Department of Revenue in 2023. The restaurant brand now has less than 30 locations nationwide. If not for anything but those mashed potatoes, alone, it's a worthy trip if you're lucky enough to live near one of the few locations left.