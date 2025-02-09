The Worst Frozen Chicken Entree Is Made By A Dying Restaurant Brand

Frozen dinners are the best option when it comes to convenience and easy clean-up. It used to be that a meal cooked entirely in a microwave came with lackluster flavor, but that is thankfully no longer our reality. Frozen dinners have evolved over the years and there are plenty of brands and options that are not just delicious "for a frozen dinner" but delicious in general. Sadly, though, there are some dinners that fall short. After ranking more than 10 different frozen chicken dinners, the chicken fettuccine Alfredo from Boston Market was very disappointing.

Our reviewer placed the Boston Market frozen chicken fettuccine Alfredo at the bottom of the list because of the chicken — ironically the ingredient that Boston Market is best known for. The chicken in this frozen dinner was rubbery and bland. The chunks of pale white meat added nothing in terms of flavor or texture, which this meal sorely needed. The Alfredo sauce was watery and our reviewer likened it to more of a "thick milk" than a flavorful, cheesy sauce. The only part of this frozen dinner our reviewer enjoyed was the broccoli, which they found had a pleasant, tender texture and added nutrition and fresh flavor to an otherwise boring meal.