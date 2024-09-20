The Best Frozen Pasta Meal Is A Rao's Classic That Keeps On Winning

Frozen pasta meals are a total lifesaver when you don't have the energy to cook from scratch but are craving something comforting and quick. The problem is that some of these dishes simply don't cut the mustard in terms of flavor, texture, and inviting aroma. Luckily, there's one champion frozen pasta meal that stands out from the crowd and keeps winning in our eyes — Rao's Penne Arrabbiata with spicy sausage. Topping the list of our 14 frozen pasta meals ranked worst to best, this homely dish combines penne pasta with a zesty, garlicky marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and spicy Italian sausage crumbles.

But why has this particular Rao's recipe pipped other microwaveable frozen meals to the post? It could be the meaty sausage topping that has a spicy kick to it and complements the sweetness of the sauce and the creaminess of the cheese. However, the fact that all of Rao's tomato-based sauces are made with sweet Italian tomatoes and slow-cooked in small batches (so they taste as close as possible to Nonna's homemade signature dishes) could be the secret to its winning formula. The Italian-American brand's tangy but sweet Arrabbiata sauce also makes an appearance in our list of Rao's 14 homemade jarred pasta sauces, coming in at No. 7. Made by adding red pepper flakes to Rao's regular marinara recipe, this simple sauce stumbles into a spicy but scrumptious territory, lending homemade pasta dishes, pizza, and meatballs a warming heat.