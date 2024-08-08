14 Frozen Pasta Meals Ranked Worst To Best

I was really looking forward to Michael Angelo's Frozen Baked Ziti (with meatballs) since baked ziti is an Italian comfort food staple. However, I wasn't exactly impressed after my first bite of this frozen meal. While I could tolerate it, the sauce was too sweet and thin, and there wasn't any noticeable cheese flavor — merely ribbons of something filmy and cheese-like that provided texture without any real taste. And then ... I hit a meatball.

Now, meatballs are rather sacred to an Italian like myself. Since I grew up eating exceptional homemade meatballs, it can be hard to settle for anything less than greatness. Unfortunately, these meatballs were inedible. They were mushy, plasticky, and porous, and caused this meal to rank last.

Considering you have to navigate around what's supposed to be the best part of this frozen meal, I wouldn't recommend buying it. More than that, while I don't enjoy saying I really disliked a food after tasting it, it does happen every so often. So sorry to Michael Angelo's (and hopefully its other products are better).