The Best Rao's Frozen Entree Features A Delicious Sweet And Spicy Sauce

Apart from painting grocery shelves red with their new ketchup line, Rao's reigns supreme among supermarket island freezers with their frozen entrees. Their freezer meals offer various pasta offerings of convenience, and despite being ready in mere minutes, they retain the essence of classic Italian homemade food. We ranked all of Rao's frozen entrees and their penne arrabbiata meal earned the praise of our Tasting Table taste tester and, not surprisingly, the number one spot.

The first thing that stands out is the spicy element you pick up in Rao's frozen penne arrabbiata. This expected but welcome touch of heat rivals Rao's other, more mild frozen entrees, and if you're a fan of heat in your pasta sauce, you'll be instantly drawn to this meal. Yet there's also a sweet dynamic that makes the sauce even more appetizing. While it's common to encounter a spicy penne arrabbiata recipe, this sweet play gives any homemade version a run for its money.

Furthermore, semi-spicy sausage bits make this penne arrabbiata a cut above the rest. The meaty addition creates a more fulfilling meal, but note that the sausage may come across as too spicy for some. So while you can expect a bit of kick in your forkfuls, perhaps the sweet element in the sauce can offer some sort of relief, if that's of any consolation.