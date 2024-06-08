All Of Rao's Frozen Entrées, Ranked

Rao's Homemade, like myself, takes Italian cuisine seriously. My Italian family makes pasta with red sauce every Sunday, so I'm always looking for ways to integrate quality Italian into my day-to-day. The Rao's brand makes this super easy; it sells an array of jarred pasta and pizza sauces and frozen entrées that make mealtime simple, convenient, and most of all, tasty.

Rao's offers many different options for its frozen selections, including mushroom risotto, penne alla vodka, and even chicken Parmesan. I was really excited to try them all and see what Rao's could do with some of my favorite foods. Though all of them were high-quality and represented the authentic Italian dishes I've come to love, some really stood out more than the others. I cooked all the meals according to instructions on the box and ranked them on factors including consistency and flavor.

