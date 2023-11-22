Review: Rao's New Ketchup Line Will Level Up Your Condiment Game

Known for its higher-end homemade pasta sauces, Rao's is a company that we're very familiar with. So when we heard the company was coming out with a line of different ketchups, we knew we had to jump on trying them to let you know if they're worth your while. Debuting in three creative flavors, Roma Tomato, Truffle, and Arrabbiata, Rao's comes on to the ketchup scene swinging.

The company was actually purchased in August 2023 by Campbell's Soup, which is definitely something to note. Rao's pasta sauce jars can typically be found in grocery store aisles for anywhere between $8 to $10 — much more than your typical pasta sauce. But despite the lofty price tag, Rao's has found much success and garnered the love of home chefs through its tasty sauces and flavorful products. Let's take a look (and taste test) at the three brand new Rao's ketchup flavors, and see how they match up to your typical Heinz tomato ketchup.

Rao's ketchup samples were given to us for free from the company to try, but all opinions are our own.