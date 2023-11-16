Rao's Homemade Debuts Its First Ketchups In 3 Fancy Flavors

Rao's Homemade is most known for being a pasta sauce company, although it also sells items such as soups, frozen entrées, merchandise, and even pasta itself. And now, the company is venturing into new territory with its next type of product: ketchup. While both ketchup and many pasta sauces contain the same main ingredient, tomato, they aren't normally associated with one another. So, what made Rao's Homemade want to start making their own ketchup?

According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, the company wants to offer another pantry staple from a familiar and trusted brand. For those who enjoy Rao's Homemade's high-quality pasta sauces — most of which boast whole tomatoes as the first ingredient, with no added sugar and very few additional ingredients — will be happy to know that Rao's is keeping up that quality with its brand new ketchups.

The press release also makes it clear that the ketchups contain no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, or high-fructose corn syrup. In fact, each ketchup has fewer than 10 ingredients. As for the taste, the press release states, "Rao's Made For Home Ketchup offers a sophisticated, premium flavor profile that perfectly balances acidity with sweetness from our Italian Roma tomatoes and cane sugar." While ketchup may be a familiar pantry staple, Rao's Homemade is upping the ante with its first three ketchup flavors. Here's what to expect.