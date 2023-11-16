Rao's Homemade Debuts Its First Ketchups In 3 Fancy Flavors
Rao's Homemade is most known for being a pasta sauce company, although it also sells items such as soups, frozen entrées, merchandise, and even pasta itself. And now, the company is venturing into new territory with its next type of product: ketchup. While both ketchup and many pasta sauces contain the same main ingredient, tomato, they aren't normally associated with one another. So, what made Rao's Homemade want to start making their own ketchup?
According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, the company wants to offer another pantry staple from a familiar and trusted brand. For those who enjoy Rao's Homemade's high-quality pasta sauces — most of which boast whole tomatoes as the first ingredient, with no added sugar and very few additional ingredients — will be happy to know that Rao's is keeping up that quality with its brand new ketchups.
The press release also makes it clear that the ketchups contain no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, or high-fructose corn syrup. In fact, each ketchup has fewer than 10 ingredients. As for the taste, the press release states, "Rao's Made For Home Ketchup offers a sophisticated, premium flavor profile that perfectly balances acidity with sweetness from our Italian Roma tomatoes and cane sugar." While ketchup may be a familiar pantry staple, Rao's Homemade is upping the ante with its first three ketchup flavors. Here's what to expect.
Rao's is offering three unexpected ketchup flavors
Rao's Homemade is offering three exciting new flavors of Made For Home Ketchup: Roma Tomato, Arrabbiata, and Truffle ketchup flavored with olive oil. Roma Tomato is the flavor closest to the classic ketchup that you know and love, containing puréed Roma tomatoes and a blend of spices and seasonings. Next, the Arrabbiata flavor, like its pasta sauce counterpart, adds in crushed red pepper to the puréed Roma tomatoes for a spicy alternative to traditional ketchup. Finally, the Truffle ketchup integrates black truffles and olive oil into the Roma tomato purée for an elevated condiment option.
As for where to buy these three intriguing flavors, Rao's Made For Home Ketchup is currently being sold in select nationwide Whole Foods stores, with plans to expand to other retailers including H-E-B and The Fresh Market (although the timeline is currently unknown). Unfortunately, the ketchup products are not yet available at the Rao's Homemade website yet, either, so you'll need to venture out to Whole Foods to get your hands on one. A 12-ounce bottle starts at $5.49.