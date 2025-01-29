11 Frozen Chicken Entrees, Ranked Worst To Best

The goal in most households is to have a fresh-made meal — something that's nutritious and born from a cluster of crisp vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. This aspiration is great in theory. But, let's be honest: That can't always be the reality.

Some days, a frozen meal or microwave dinner is all we can muster, and that's okay too. These dishes, which only require a quick spin in the microwave or a few minutes in a skillet, are crafted around convenience. They allow us to transfer food to plates in record time and what's more is that they can always be stocked in your freezer, ready to go when you need them.

Frozen meals come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. But, one theme that you'll see over and over again in this grocery store aisle is chicken. It comes in many forms: fried or grilled, baked into a pasta dish or quesadilla, served by itself or as part of a larger dinner. I wanted to check out some of the most common chicken dishes to see which ones are worth stocking up on. Selections from Trader Joe's, Bertolli, P.F. Chang's, and Stouffer's went head-to-head in this frozen chicken taste test. After giving each a try, I judged them based on chicken's quality and overall compilation of flavors. Let's find out the final pecking order.

