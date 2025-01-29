11 Frozen Chicken Entrees, Ranked Worst To Best
The goal in most households is to have a fresh-made meal — something that's nutritious and born from a cluster of crisp vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. This aspiration is great in theory. But, let's be honest: That can't always be the reality.
Some days, a frozen meal or microwave dinner is all we can muster, and that's okay too. These dishes, which only require a quick spin in the microwave or a few minutes in a skillet, are crafted around convenience. They allow us to transfer food to plates in record time and what's more is that they can always be stocked in your freezer, ready to go when you need them.
Frozen meals come in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. But, one theme that you'll see over and over again in this grocery store aisle is chicken. It comes in many forms: fried or grilled, baked into a pasta dish or quesadilla, served by itself or as part of a larger dinner. I wanted to check out some of the most common chicken dishes to see which ones are worth stocking up on. Selections from Trader Joe's, Bertolli, P.F. Chang's, and Stouffer's went head-to-head in this frozen chicken taste test. After giving each a try, I judged them based on chicken's quality and overall compilation of flavors. Let's find out the final pecking order.
11. Boston Market chicken fettuccine Alfredo
Aside from its beloved mashed potatoes, one of the largest draws of Boston Market's restaurants is its fresh rotisserie chicken; it's the chicken that hatched its early success. The protein is widely regarded for its smokiness, tenderness, and crispy skin — all attributes which evidently do not carry over well into its line of frozen meals. My chicken fettuccine Alfredo dinner came complete with plenty of poultry, but it didn't do the dish any good. The pale white meat pieces were just as bland and rubbery as they appeared. They added nothing to the dish in terms of taste, and somehow they managed to detract from the texture too.
I could have brushed off this chicken calamity as a minor setback, but the rest of the dish was just about on par. After its first go-round in the microwave, I noticed the sauce was rather thin. It's a problem I thought the second spin would solve. Spoiler: It did not. The thick noodles still came out swimming in a runny pool of white. The sauce doesn't just lack creaminess, it also skimps out on a hearty flavor. It more closely resembles thick milk than a sauce.
The only shining light of the meal was the surprisingly tender broccoli florets — a real come-from-behind victory that I didn't expect. The vegetables breathed some new life and nutrition into the meal. While I was grateful that they were there, I knew it wasn't going to change Boston Market's last place fate.
10. Hungry-Man boneless fried chicken
This Hungry-Man platter, a cross between a TV dinner and a hospital meal — served up with a side of sexism — was a roller coaster of ups and downs. Let's start with the ups. I did give this meal some special treatment by allowing it a trip to the oven rather than the microwave. I figured it would be worth the extra 45 minutes of waiting, and when it came down to the chocolate brownie, it absolutely was. It baked up to a divine moist-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside consistency that edge-lovers pine over, and the taste was of pure, rich cocoa. It was indulgent to the point that I didn't even mind that a few kernels of sweet corn somehow dribbled their way into the mix.
The chicken — what should have been the main attraction — was where things started to go south. It was juicy with a clear white-meat flavor, which wasn't necessarily bad. But, fighting to keep the squishy breading in place while simultaneously fighting the urge to slap both patties on a bun in school cafeteria-fashion didn't make for a great experience. The most unpalatable addition to the tray by far was the mashed potatoes — if you can call them that. They're clearly made from a cluster of dehydrated flakes. I think the only people who would appreciate this lump of spuds would be the ones floating about in space. No thank you.
9. Lean Cuisine Protein Kick glazed chicken
The Protein Kick series from Lean Cuisine holds true to its promises. This glazed chicken meal gets you up and running with 18 total grams of protein and 260 calories for the entire package. So, it is rather lean ... in more ways than one. The portion size is small — maybe fit for a quick lunch over dinner — but even then I'm afraid I would be hungry again within the hour. It's also thin on flavor and only offers a muted sauce that's honey and soy sauce-esque with a shred of a curry-like spice.
Grilled chicken chunks sit proudly atop the rest, like icebergs in a sea of brown rice. But, it's mostly wheat berries, which offer a chewier bite. The missing seasoning and elasticity of the chicken don't make hitting those protein goals easy. In addition, any piece not submerged in sauce became pitifully dry. Zippy green beans and a handful of cashew halves up the diversity of the dish and its overall satisfaction. I just wish there had been more of both thrown in.
I understand that microwave meals should be ranked on a different scale than most foods. The convenience factor often makes up for the loss of taste points. But, I still think we could do better than this.
8. Marie Callender's chicken teriyaki bowl
Marie Callender's is an ace in the kitchen when it comes to pies — both the kinds filled with chicken and served for dessert. She also whips up a few average, everyday microwave meals like this chicken teriyaki bowl. It follows a similar concept as Lean Cuisine's: saucy chicken, veggies, and other toppings served over a bed of rice. In this case, though, the rice is white rather than brown and the chicken is less prominent. It's hidden away in masses smaller than the tip of my finger. Fortunately, the chicken's juiciness offsets its minuscule size.
The remainder of the bowl takes a Hawaiian twist. A true teriyaki sauce spiked with sesame oil, ginger, garlic, and chili paste graces each forkful. It does render the rice at the bottom soggy, but it elevates the dish overall. Broccoli and carrots add color while water chestnuts add crunch. However, the pineapple — one ingredient I was most curious about — had less of an impact than I expected. Only three dark yellow chunks joined the medley — and they looked more like mango than pineapple. It's similar to the fruit you would find in one of those plastic Dole cups, just with all the tart sweetness and moisture squeezed out. It's a mild letdown from a mediocre dish.
7. Stouffer's Bowl-Fulls fried chicken and mashed potatoes
I've never had the loaded Famous Bowl that the colonel whips up at KFC. But, this Stouffer's Bowl-Full seems to follow that same idea — just without the shredded cheese. Compared to Hungry-Man's astronaut food, these mashed potatoes are a sight for sore taste buds. They come with a buttery flavor and creamy texture, which gives the meal a strong start and a steady base. The dressing is a standard brown gravy that really does taste better than it looks. I would advise giving it a good mix before diving in so that the sauce has a chance to mingle with the spuds as well.
The corn floating about is in short supply; it's really more of a garnish than a core ingredient. Unfortunately, I could almost say the same about the fried chicken, which only shows up in five small pieces. Stouffer's needs to take a page out of Lean Cuisine's Protein Kick handbook and drastically up those numbers. This bowl is really just consists of mashed potatoes and gravy with a sprinkle of chicken and corn. It's fine — but I would classify it as more of a side dish than a full Stouffer's meal.
6. Bertolli chicken carbonara
Pasta to pasta, this dish puts Boston Market's to shame. The Bertolli chicken carbonara skips the microwave process and instead directs you to the stove. A one-step process of dumping the contents of the package into a skillet to cook covered for 10 minutes ensues. Then, buon appetito. You have a bowlful of springy spaghetti noodles, soaked in a creamy, cheesy sauce. They're joined by chicken, green peas, and bacon bits, the latter of which permeates through the entire dish with a rich smokiness.
Before I face scrutiny, I do have two disclaimers for this dinner. First: This is not a family-sized meal. If you're really hungry, you could likely polish off the entire helping by yourself — just don't look at the ridiculous serving size on the back of the bag. Secondly, this is not a true carbonara (queue the sighs of relief from Italian chefs). Even the bag admits that the meal is "inspired by" the Italian dish, rather than an exact replica. It subs a Parmesan and cream sauce for the classic eggs, pepper, and Pecorino cheese blend, and updates the recipe with peas and grilled chicken. Authentic or not, though, the fact remains that it's a convenient meal that would be more than sufficient on a busy weeknight.
5. P.F. Chang's General Chang's chicken
Nothing beats food served hot at a sit-down restaurant — especially at P.F. Chang's, where the dark and moody ambiance transfixes you. So, it's always a slight risk to go retail with your dishes, and give up a great deal of control and freshness. Take this General Chang's chicken for example. It's a step above the other frozen chicken offerings. But, when compared to the real deal at the restaurant, its vulnerabilities begin to show.
You won't find the General's meal at P.F. Chang's locations. Its contents are reminiscent of a mix between chicken with broccoli and either teriyaki chicken or sweet and sour chicken. The chicken sold in the frozen section is battered and nugget-like rather than freshly-fried and crispy. It's flanked by squishy broccoli florets and red bell peppers. Everything is also smeared heavily with a brown oyster sauce.
At first, everything melds well. Yes, even the finger-food nuggets taste good despite their inferior makeup. However, the sauce quickly becomes overwhelming, ravaging each bite with a rush of rich and sugary molasses. Despite this hitch, I do think it could be salvaged and balance could be restored by serving the chicken and veggies over a bed of white or brown rice. Therefore, I couldn't write this one off completely.
4. Bird's Eye Voila! chicken fried rice skillet meal
Homemade chicken fried rice can be a chore to make thanks to all the chopping and wok-attending is requires. This skillet meal from Bird's Eye turns out to be a reliable alternative. It comes stocked with its own soy sauce flavored with garlic, ginger, and other spices. At first, it doesn't appear to be enough to glaze the entirety of the rice mix. But, if you trust the process, you'll see that every grain is touched by it in the end.
I was also impressed by the ratio this meal achieves. When you order fried rice at a Japanese steakhouse, it tends to lean heavily on rice. But not this one. Bird's Eye spreads the love by adding in plenty of toothsome chicken pieces, carrots, broccoli florets (and stems), and peas. These proportions make sense when you think about it, given the fact that the brand was practically built on frozen veggies. But, it completely changes the game by creating a better balance and a more wholesome meal. Not to mention, this one is indeed family-size, as the bag promises, with enough contents to feed a crowd of at least three and maybe four, depending on the appetites you're dealing with.
3. El Monterey Signature chicken and cheese grilled quesadillas
Time for the only Mexican-inspired dish on the list: the grilled quesadillas from El Monterey. I fully expected these tortilla-wrapped pockets to fall into the same category as those frozen breakfast sandwiches that never seem to cook up quite right. But, they surprised me in the best possible way.
The grill marks singed on the flour tortilla were a good start; they make it seem like the wrap was hot-off-the-grill rather than pulled from an icy freezer. I know it's really just a mind trick, but hey, it worked. Underneath that, you uncover the good stuff. Ooey gooey, lightly-spiced Monterey Jack cheese oozes from all sides. It's creamy like queso and engulfs the other ingredients like a flowing glob of molten lava.
I will admit, the chicken inside each folded shell is scarce. I found about four tiny white meat cubes in my sample quesadilla — just enough to halt my complaint to El Monterey asking, "Where's the chicken?!" A few red bell peppers, green chili peppers, and even tomatoes pick up the slack. And, even with such scant poultry, I enjoyed these savory, cheesy handhelds too much to not give them a coveted spot in my top three.
2. Trader Joe's butter chicken with basmati rice
The butter chicken with basmati rice is one of the most popular items in Trader Joe's freezer chest, up there with the chocolate croissants and Mandarin orange chicken (we'll get to that in just a minute). The meal is so simple and has a condensed list of ingredients, all of which I can pronounce. It lights up your taste buds with a colorful array of sundry flavors.
Before you dig in, you have to partake in the novelty of flipping chicken and sauce into the rice, Chobani Flip-style, to properly experience the flavors altogether. Then, the meal starts to come alive. The sauce, which consists of cream, crushed tomatoes, and oil, is velvety at its core, though its best quality is its first-rate range of spices. Zips of ginger, garlic, and turmeric dance around the container, dressing up the shreds of chicken and fluffy basmati rice. Notes of umami and light spice lead the charge, but all the taste sensations are hit, perhaps with the exception of sour. For that reason alone it stands as one of my favorite comforting dishes — a tough one to beat.
1. Trader Ming's Mandarin orange chicken
I always feel like I'm succumbing to the chicken cult when I pick up this orange bag from Trader Joe's. Anyone else? The Mandarin orange chicken is one of the store's esteemed Hall of Famers and one item unlikely to be stripped from the inventory even in the midst of a rotating product culture. All the hype around the saucy poultry chunks seems silly ... that is, until you try it.
The frozen meal offers something that you'd have to get from a Chinese restaurant itself. Whether you cook it in the oven or in a skillet, it turns out crispy and addicting, and it has everything to do with the dark meat and well-executed sauce. A mixture of light and dark soy sauce, ginger, garlic, sake, orange juice, red chile, and Mandarin orange peel greets your taste buds. It's sweet, citrusy, and tangy with the lightest touch of spice. Plus, it's just viscous enough to bond to each chicken piece and stick to every nook and cranny.
Is the Mandarin orange chicken the most nutritious option out there? Between the dark meat, frying oil, breading, and excess sauce, absolutely not. But taste-wise, it runs circles around the rest of our contenders. Leave it to Trader Joe's to one-up even itself and to give me no choice but to admit that I am a satisfied member of the chicken cult.
Methodology
Frozen meals can be hit or miss. You may end up with a gold mine of tasty flavors and ingredients or a disastrous melange of artificiality and unsavoriness. In this taste test, I aimed to separate the good from the godawful when it comes to chicken-focused entrées.
Each meal had its own quirks and was inspired by a different cuisine, from Italian and Indian to Chinese and Mexican. But, the best dishes had a few things in common. First, the chicken was quality. It could be dark meat or white meat, but it needed to resemble real chicken instead of smooshed-together patties or nuggets. Tenderness and juiciness were also key. Additionally, the top meals offered bold flavors. Frozen dishes often lack richness and a vivid zest. But the top offerings broke the mold, providing a fresh tastiness compared to their components. It was hard to believe they were pulled from the freezer.