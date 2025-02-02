The 5 Essential Ingredients For The Best Salisbury Steak, According To A Chef
The distinctly flavorful difference between Salisbury and hamburger steaks are what make the former a cut above. Whereas hamburger steaks keep it simple with minimal seasonings of salt and pepper and little else, Salisbury steak turns up the taste factor with a more well-rounded flavor profile that includes several important ingredients. To truly understand what elements are essential to making the absolute best Salisbury steak, Tasting Table asked Corporate Chef Jesse Moore of Cargill Protein North America for his expert opinion. According to Moore, the five essential ingredients to make Salisbury steak include: Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, onion, beef stock, and mushrooms.
This array of flavors and textures amounts to the ultimate Salisbury steak in terms of both taste and consistency. Per Moore, each one of these ingredients brings a unique flavor profile into the mix to strike a delicate balance between sweetness, umami, spice, and earthy richness. Many of these elements are standard to even the most easy Salisbury steak recipe, and with good reason, while the addition of others can serve to elevate a basic preparation to new heights. Looking at the overall tastes represented, it's easy to see why these five ingredients are essential to creating a cohesive and unforgettable meal.
Dijon mustard
According to Chef Jesse Moore, Dijon mustard "has a great kick," making it a necessity to include in the mix for a satisfying Salisbury steak recipe. The inclusion of vinegar, white wine, or lemon juice gives Dijon mustard its quintessential acidity, while the presence of brown mustard seeds bring a higher intensity of spice. Adding this to ground beef will both tenderize the meat and provide a counter to its inherent earthy flavor. When making your own Salisbury steak at home, you can choose from a variety of different store-bought Dijon mustard brands to determine which one has the right taste and level of spiciness.
Though you could potentially incorporate powdered mustard into your Salisbury steak recipe, Dijon mustard has a more preferable texture both for adding pops of flavor and providing an element of moisture. Further, you can choose between a grainy or smooth version of Dijon mustard, which would also alter the overall mouthfeel of your dish. Try adding a couple teaspoons of Inglehoffer Dijon Stone Ground Mustard (available on Amazon) for an extra coarse grain, or use a traditional Dijon mustard for a smoother substance.
Worcestershire sauce
There are a number of ways to use Worcestershire sauce to elevate your meals, and Chef Jesse Moore sings the praises of its utility in a Salisbury steak recipe, citing the sauce as having "a delicious, big umami bomb." The rich combination of flavors in Worcestershire sauce include such ingredients as apple cider vinegar, powdered mustard, onion and garlic powder, soy sauce, brown sugar, cinnamon, and black pepper, which are a perfect addition to the aforementioned Dijon mustard and ground beef of a Salisbury steak. Depending on how much of this bold flavor you'd like to include, you can add the Worcestershire sauce to either the ground beef mixture, the accompanying sauce, or both.
Working with a pound of ground beef, start by adding around 1 teaspoon of your preferred Worcestershire sauce brand to the ground beef mixture. You can go the classic Lea & Perrins route, or try 365 by Whole Foods Organic Worcestershire Sauce (both are available on Amazon). If you want to use Worcestershire sauce as the flavorful base for your Salisbury steak gravy, you can also work it into a roux for an extra-thick sauce. Or, to give your Salisbury steak a lighter basting, mix it into your pan drippings to make an equally delicious gravy.
Onion
In Chef Jesse Moore's own words, onion is an essential ingredient to add to Salisbury steak "for its sweetness." Both onion powder and fresh onions can come into play for a well-rounded dish. Using onion powder is ideal for mixing into the ground beef, as the sweetness will balance out the acidity of the Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce. You can also try finely mincing up some sweet onion for added moisture in your beef patties, which will deepen in flavor during the cooking process.
Onions can also make a sweet addition to your Salisbury steak gravy, particularly if you slice them thinly and give them time to caramelize before including them in the rest of the sauce. Choose sweet onion varieties such as Maui, Vidalia, or Spanish onions, which are the best type for perfectly sweet caramelizing, rather than a more pungent red or white onion. When using onion powder, start with around 1 teaspoon per pound of ground beef and about half an onion for raw. Whether powdered or raw, onion flavor can be particularly strong, so be sure to go slowly and taste as you cook.
Beef stock
Chef Jesse Moore notes the importance of using a "good beef stock or base" for your Salisbury steak, which further proves why you should reconsider buying beef broth at the grocery store. Making your own will yield a much more fulfilling and beef-rich broth to enhance the depth of flavor in your Salisbury steak gravy, and it can be easily done with a little bit of time and patience. If you do choose to use a store-bought brand of beef broth, confirm the salt and beef content to ensure that it will be giving your Salisbury steak the absolute best taste.
You can also mix up a quick beef stock by using a bouillon such as HERB-OX Beef Bouillon Cubes (available on Amazon) and warm water. In addition to the other essential Salisbury steak ingredients, the robust flavors of beef stock will tie the gravy together with an earthy good taste. Adding caramelized onions and a splash of Worcestershire sauce will blend everything together with a balance of both sweetness and tanginess.
Mushrooms
Making a delicious gravy is an absolute must for Salisbury steak, and mushrooms are listed among Chef Jesse Moore's essentials for this reason. In combination with the rest of Moore's recommended ingredients, the addition of mushrooms brings a level of savory vegetable protein, umami, and rich, chewy texture into the mix. While cremini and portabella are ideal choices, you can try mixing up your mushrooms for an earthier gravy rather than using just one type of mushroom.
Consider the way beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, and onions blend together in a luscious combination of savory, tangy, and sweet flavors. You can adjust the level of thickness you want for your gravy to suit your personal tastes. This will determine whether you start with a roux or add a slurry of cornstarch and water to enhance the pan drippings from your cooked Salisbury steaks. Either way, adding sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions to the sauce will make a fantastic gravy for the ultimate Salisbury steak, worthy of an expert chef's approval.