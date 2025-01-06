8 Beef Broth Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
When the temperature drops, there's a huge community of folks eager to dive into soup season, and I'm one of the first in line. While some outsiders are anti-soup, no one is really anti-broth, as it's likely the backbone to all your favorite comfort foods. Chicken broth is a staple for universally adored soups like chicken noodle and potato leek, but beef broth is a much richer component that adds depth to old-time favorites like French onion and mushroom barley soup. It's not just for soup, either. Beef broth can be the secret to reheating a juicy steak, jazzing up rice, or making the world's most tender pork shoulder.
Sure, it's tough to beat a rich, homemade beef broth, but we don't always have hours to let one simmer, and if one thing is true for broth, it's that it only gets more flavorful with each passing hour on the stove. Luckily, plenty of brands have pre-made cartons that will do the trick, and even the least impressive flavors can still amp up a bland dish. I gave eight different popular beef broths a taste, in both sip and soup form, to suss out the best option for whipping up a warming recipe.
8. 365 Whole Foods Market organic beef broth
I keep getting disappointed by Whole Foods in-house 365 brand, which is a shame considering it's typically the most affordable organic option. If I were to stick with an organic beef broth, I would grab Pacific over 365 in a heartbeat. The two both tasted reminiscent of chicken rather than beef, but at least Pacific's broth served a purpose with its thickness and slow build.
At $3.99 per carton, I expected to be wow-ed by the beefy, robust flavor, but it was much blander than expected while also being rather thin for a broth whose sole purpose is adding flavor to a dish. It was quick to separate when poured into a bowl, so I was sure to mix it up before giving it another taste, but I was only a bit more satisfied with the flavor. Depending on the recipe in mind, a mild flavored beef broth isn't necessarily a negative, but the Whole Foods version just doesn't have much substance to offer a recipe. When tasting each of these broths, I was hyper-aware of the salt levels, as that's a common obstacle when buying store-bought broth. Typically, I'm more concerned with a heavy hand on the salt, but I worry this beef broth's lack of salt dulls its other flavors.
7. Kettle & Fire beef broth
For the most expensive option on this list, Kettle & Fire was surprisingly underwhelming. The broth's lighter brown hue gave a hint of the more subtle flavor to come, but the thicker viscosity had me fooled. The broth had a murkier look to it, which suggested a more intricate flavor profile, but similarly to the other pricier broths, Kettle & Fire came across more as a chicken broth than beef.
It was a huge step up from Whole Foods' mild broth, both in flavor and consistency, but it still tastes a bit too uninspired to complement a beef dish. If I were to whip up an intricate stew with a rush of flavors, I could see pouring Kettle & Fire's slow-simmered beef broth into the mix rather than water, but it's not enough to save a dull recipe.
6. Pacific Foods organic beef broth
It's easy to assume more expensive and organic products are simply better, both in flavor and quality, but Pacific breaks the mold there. While delicious and extremely versatile in the kitchen, Pacific's beef broth doesn't have as much to offer as others on this list. I had to keep double-checking that I grabbed the right carton as I tasted much more chicken than beef in this hearty broth. When compared to the more affordable alternatives that aren't shy of artificial flavors, Pacific's taste stands out in a positive way, but it takes time for the flavor to build.
When sipping the broth solo, I noticed the aftertaste builds exceptionally and lingers as it works its way down your throat, which was nothing like the initial lighter taste. What really sets this organic broth apart is its thickness, making it a top choice for cooking. The alliums and various vegetables come through even after a long simmer, beefing up nearly any recipe. While it might not be the most amazing sipping broth on its own, it's perfect for stewing. The fuller body and richness would add serious weight to any dish.
5. Progresso classic beef broth
Fighting Campbell's for shelf space in the soup aisle, Progresso is another well-known brand in the niche, and yes — this brand also knows what it's doing. Right off the bat it stands out for its pronounced beefiness and thicker consistency. It's definitely more beef-forward than veggie-forward, which can be helpful in the right recipe. Progresso's beef broth leads with a rich fattiness and starchy potato rather than the expected flavors of mirepoix. While the broth doesn't carry as many subtle flavor notes as we find in most broths, it is a powerful addition to recipes in need of a beefy touch, especially given its thicker consistency.
There's this interesting tang at the finish akin to the perfect amount of vinegar you'd want in a beef stew, helping it resemble the flavors of a traditional stew. You get notes of potato alongside the beef, creating this satisfying, full-bodied experience. The thickness alone makes it a great choice for recipes where you want your broth to really cling to and flavor other ingredients. At $3.49 per carton, Progresso is a fail-safe option in the kitchen.
4. Swanson beef broth
I hate to say it, but going into this taste test, I had low expectations for Swanson. Being owned by soup conglomerate Campbell's, I always considered it an old standby but made the silly assumption it wasn't anything special. I was anticipating a more bland, even artificial taste, but it is delicious. It's not just one flavor but dozens that build up on your tongue, starting with the rich beef base and ending with distinct notes of celery, carrots, and onion.
The price is comparable to most on this list, at about $3.50 for a carton, but it surpasses the other traditional favorites on this list. There's nothing artificial-tasting about it either, which was my biggest fear with a budget-friendly product, but Swanson proudly boasts that its beef broth is 100% natural. Sometimes, the most unassuming options end up being the best, and Swanson definitely proved that point.
3. Trader Joe's organic beef broth
Given the store's track record, I would be shocked to find any Trader Joe's product lacking in flavor, and its beef broth is no exception. It's incredibly delicious, with an impressive depth of beefy flavor. The robust aroma reminds me of a rich bone broth rather than the standard, lighter broths I'm used to, and the deep color aligns with the taste. It's not always easy to identify specific flavors in a dish that is essentially infused with ingredients, but you can really pick up on the onion notes in Trader Joe's beef broth.
While it pours a bit on the thinner side, it more than makes up for it with its unmatched beef-forward flavors. There is a distinct fattiness to the beef, which adds to the authenticity of the broth, making it a shoo-in for any dish craving some depth. For any meat-centric dish, like beef stroganoff or chili, that may be lacking in actual beef, Trader Joe's broth is the perfect addition. As usual, it's one of the more affordable options at $2.99 a carton, but it can easily compete with pricier brands.
2. College Inn beef broth
Here, we have another beef broth that I would have no problem sipping on during a winter morning commute. College Inn offers one of the more affordable options, priced just a dollar and change more than Target and Trader Joe's beef broths, but without sacrificing any flavor. It's generous with the salt, but it's not overkill just as long as the dish it's aiding is seasoned properly.
Given the saltiness and full-flavored broth, this would work best with a starchy soup like a stew heavy on potato or beans. The flavor isn't as "beefy" per se, but it does deliver all the other more subtle elements we would look for in a beef stew, like carrots, celery, and fragrant herbs. The complexity of flavors here makes it versatile enough for various dishes, but it really shines when paired with heartier, starchier ingredients that can stand up to its robust profile.
1. Target Good & Gather beef broth
This is another one that pleasantly surprised me. For the price point, Target's Good & Gather brand beef broth is punching way above its weight class. It's the most affordable on the list at $1.99, and one that I would happily sip straight from a thermos. With this level of flavor, it could be mistaken for an actual beef stew.
Target delivers exactly what you crave in a traditional beef broth — a solid, beefy foundation with just the right amount of salt. The flavors keep building over time, and the concentrated nature of the broth means it won't lose its richness when combined with other ingredients. One thing to be mindful of when using Target's Good & Gather beef broth in a dish is seasoning. Given it tastes so delicious as is, it could easily be over-salted in a recipe. One of the most impressive aspects here was the fatty beef essence; it was so perfectly captured. I typically only find that aroma in a homemade broth, but here it is in the most budget-friendly store-bought option.
Methodology
The eight beef broths on this list were selected based on brand recognition, accessibility, and affordability. I was careful to distinguish between stocks and broths, only choosing the latter. All of these brands can easily be found all over the U.S. and online for delivery.
To determine the ranking, I first tasted each on its own. I simmered about a tablespoon of each and tried a sip before stirring it into some rice. This allowed me to taste the broth itself and identify flavors before testing how it would do in a pseudo soup. The top-ranking broths were beef-forward, full of flavor, and would really improve a dish. The lower-ranking beef broths, while still primarily beneficial in cooking, were less flavorful, if not bland, and didn't mimic beef stew well.