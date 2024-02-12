Beef Broth Is The Key To Juicier Reheated Steak
Some dishes — like a casserole or a soup — do well with reheating. However, others are best fully consumed on the spot. Nevertheless, there's always that occasion when too much food is prepared and a stash in the fridge is unavoidable. Such a scenario is especially disappointing when there's a steeper upfront cost, like with steak. Yet, no fear, as there is a range of tips to enjoy that slab of beef on a subsequent day.
An especially handy technique is reheating the steak in beef broth. Only a couple tablespoons of the liquid compensate for any lost moisture, all the while infusing it with a bit more beef flavor. Simply add the broth to a hot skillet, and once simmering, put in the beef. This method works in the oven, too; splatter some broth on the steak before heating it at a low temperature. And don't forget to blend the broth with some leaked-out steak juices for its storage container for the ultimate flavor.
Only a few spoonfuls of beef broth reinvigorate a steak
The issue with reheating steaks is altering their internal doneness. What starts as a medium-rare cut turns well-done, losing its flavor, texture, and essence on the stovetop. As a result, keeping an eye on the details of meat preparation alongside the broth method is crucial.
For starters, make sure not to cook the beef directly from the fridge; let it come to room temperature for at least 10 minutes. This will prevent a rubbery texture, even when the meat is covered in liquid. During cooking — especially in an oven — check the beef temperature at frequent intervals. And after reheating is done, you'll want to let the steak rest for a few minutes to avoid all remaining moisture draining at once.
It's all about preserving the beef's original flavor, so stick to simply flavored beef broths. You can also supplement with butter and oil if the beef's looking particularly dry. Although beef broth helps meal reuse, the same intricacies of preparing a fresh steak still apply.