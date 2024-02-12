Beef Broth Is The Key To Juicier Reheated Steak

Some dishes — like a casserole or a soup — do well with reheating. However, others are best fully consumed on the spot. Nevertheless, there's always that occasion when too much food is prepared and a stash in the fridge is unavoidable. Such a scenario is especially disappointing when there's a steeper upfront cost, like with steak. Yet, no fear, as there is a range of tips to enjoy that slab of beef on a subsequent day.

An especially handy technique is reheating the steak in beef broth. Only a couple tablespoons of the liquid compensate for any lost moisture, all the while infusing it with a bit more beef flavor. Simply add the broth to a hot skillet, and once simmering, put in the beef. This method works in the oven, too; splatter some broth on the steak before heating it at a low temperature. And don't forget to blend the broth with some leaked-out steak juices for its storage container for the ultimate flavor.