9 Frozen Steak Dinners, Ranked Worst To Best

TV dinners have come a long way. The Swanson brothers had no idea what they were setting into motion with that first turkey and stuffing meal in 1953. Believe it or not, those early renditions weren't even designed for the microwave — ovens were the go-to, since microwaves hadn't yet become a common household item. Fast forward to today, and frozen dinner brands span the entire freezer aisle (and then some). Some are health-focused, while others are products of well-known restaurant chains. And a growing number now feature premium ingredients, like steak. It's that last category we're honing in on today.

I recently loaded up on nine steak-filled frozen dinners from brands like Lean Cuisine, Stouffer's, and even Benihana. And when I say steak, I mean steak of all kinds. You'll see Salisbury thrown in, shredded beef steak, and garlic-coated cubes. The supporting sides and ingredients are even more diverse, spanning Americanized comfort foods to Mexican and Asian cuisines. I zapped each dinner in the microwave, gave them a try, and ranked them from my least favorite to my favorite.

My criteria for ranking centered around finding quality beef. I didn't expect to find steakhouse standards, but it had to be tender, well-cooked, and readily available (which was harder to come by since brands love to skimp). It wasn't all gravy from there either. I looked for steak-worthy sides and cohesiveness amongst all ingredients. Those are the makings of a satisfying and successful modern-day TV dinner.