The Juiciest Salisbury Steak Relies On One Simple Final Step

Salisbury steak is one of the most iconic (and perhaps retro) comfort foods available. Humble yet hearty, the dish teems with rich, savory flavor. Occasionally, however, the meat itself can fall short on texture. Underneath a blanket of creamy mushroom gravy, it is not uncommon for the patties to be dry and brittle. Fortunately, we spoke with Jesse Moore, Corporate Chef of Cargill Protein North America, who revealed that there is one key cooking step that is sufficient to keep your delicious Salisbury steak recipe nice and juicy: According to the chef, "Finish the cooking in the gravy."

Advertisement

Moore knows a thing or two about cooking meat, and Salisbury steaks are no exception. While any number of factors can impact the juiciness of the ground beef-based steaks, technique also plays a major role, which is why you might want to reconsider your cooking method the next time that you prepare this meal. Since letting the meat spend its final moments in a moisture-rich setting can be a textural game-changer, Moore suggests ditching the skillet, urging us to finish the process in the gravy.

"[This] helps keep the beef moist and juicy," the chef explains. Not only will simmering in the sauce allow the gravy to penetrate deep into the patties, keeping them plump, but this step also infuses layers of flavor into the meat. Moreover, as the patties release their juices, the chef notes that this "adds extra flavor to the broth" as well, resulting in an especially complex brown gravy.

Advertisement