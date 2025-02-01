The Juiciest Salisbury Steak Relies On One Simple Final Step
Salisbury steak is one of the most iconic (and perhaps retro) comfort foods available. Humble yet hearty, the dish teems with rich, savory flavor. Occasionally, however, the meat itself can fall short on texture. Underneath a blanket of creamy mushroom gravy, it is not uncommon for the patties to be dry and brittle. Fortunately, we spoke with Jesse Moore, Corporate Chef of Cargill Protein North America, who revealed that there is one key cooking step that is sufficient to keep your delicious Salisbury steak recipe nice and juicy: According to the chef, "Finish the cooking in the gravy."
Moore knows a thing or two about cooking meat, and Salisbury steaks are no exception. While any number of factors can impact the juiciness of the ground beef-based steaks, technique also plays a major role, which is why you might want to reconsider your cooking method the next time that you prepare this meal. Since letting the meat spend its final moments in a moisture-rich setting can be a textural game-changer, Moore suggests ditching the skillet, urging us to finish the process in the gravy.
"[This] helps keep the beef moist and juicy," the chef explains. Not only will simmering in the sauce allow the gravy to penetrate deep into the patties, keeping them plump, but this step also infuses layers of flavor into the meat. Moreover, as the patties release their juices, the chef notes that this "adds extra flavor to the broth" as well, resulting in an especially complex brown gravy.
The dos and don'ts of crafting succulent Salisbury steaks
Achieving a moist Salisbury steak (or even hamburger steak) begins long before the patties hit the pan. Since working with the right ingredients is essential, we suggest using ground beef from well-marbled cuts like chuck or brisket to keep the patties juicy. Even lean sirloin can be used so long as the meat mixture contains about 15% fat. Additionally, introducing moisture-rich binders like eggs can contribute to more succulent steaks. Just be sure not to overwork the mince, as this can stand in the way of achieving ultra-tender textures.
Once the patties have been formed and dimpled to maintain their shape, Salisbury steaks must be seared in a hot skillet. This encourages browning and develops a range of nuanced flavors. It also prevents the patties from falling apart when simmered later on. Speaking of which, you might be wondering when exactly the steaks should be pulled from the pan. For the best results, Moore recommends that the patties be mostly cooked. "I take my beef to 75% cooked," he states, "and then add [the steaks] to the gravy."
Generally, Salisbury steaks should braise for at least a few minutes to ensure that they are no longer pink inside. However, because the moist-heat method will help maintain moisture, there is no major risk in extending braising time slightly. If you follow chef Jesse Moore's advice, you should end up with the absolute juiciest Salisbury steaks.