The Easy Stovetop Trick For Perfect Meatloaf (No Oven Required)

There is no comfort food quite like meatloaf. This hearty recipe is just what many people crave on a blustery winter day, and it makes for great leftovers (including meatloaf sandwiches). Most classic meatloaf recipes are made in an oven, though this is far from the only way that you can cook it. If you're looking for a slab that's ready in a jiffy, try cooking it on a stovetop instead.

Like normal meatloaf, you'll want to start by combining all of your ingredients in a bowl. Besides the meat (you can use ground beef, though turkey also makes for a tasty, lean alternative), be sure to add binders like oats, onions, and milk, as this will keep your slabs intact as they cook. You don't want to make your loaves too thick, as they won't be cooking in the pan for that long (compared to an hour in the oven for a classic oven rendition). Once you've shaped the slabs, brown them in an oiled pan on both sides before adding your sauce and letting the meat simmer. You'll know they're ready to pull from the heat when the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit for beef, pork, or veal meatloaf, and 165 degrees Fahrenheit for turkey- or chicken-based loaves.