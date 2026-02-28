Cooking Meatloaf In The Air Fryer Will Give You The Best Texture Yet
As vintage recipes are seeing a new resurgence in popularity, so too are modern takes on old classics. Meatloaf is one dish that's simple to prepare, endlessly customizable, and makes a filling and fulfilling meal. For some unique ways to elevate meatloaf, Tasting Table spoke with chef and content creator, Violet Witchel, who offered her thoughts on the matter. Per Witchel, "An air fryer is essentially a mini convection oven. It would probably work well for a mini meatloaf."
Upgrading this classic boomer dinner by cooking it in an air fryer creates an excellent texture around the outside. "It would give it a crispy top," Witchel explains, "since the convection air is dryer and removes moisture." Based on the size of your specific air fryer, she adds that "larger-sized pans you might have trouble fitting in your air fryer." Of course, Witchel adds that meatballs would "probably be better suited for an air fryer."
When air-frying meatloaf, it's important to keep texture in mind. This style of cooking is effective and efficient, but you'll want to ensure that you use enough fat and other ingredients that will help keep your meatloaf moist. If you're working with a glaze for the topping, you're in luck. "Add the glaze after cooking!" Witchel recommends. "If you cook it with the glaze, it'll dry it out."
More tips for air fryer meatloaf
To help bind your meatloaf and keep it moist, try using breadcrumbs or finely chopped or torn pieces of bread. You can also fold in chopped vegetables such as carrots, mushrooms, and onions for added moisture. For even more animal protein and fat content, check out Tasting Table's air fryer bacon-wrapped meatloaf recipe.
Taking Witchel's advice into consideration, you'll want to prepare a glaze to apply only after you've finished cooking your meatloaf in the air fryer. A simple mixture of ketchup, brown sugar, and apple cider vinegar comes together quickly and easily to top off your crisp-texture meatloaf. Alternatively, you can get creative with other sauces that will counter and complement your air-fried meatloaf.
Use barbecue sauce for more of a tangy topping or make mushroom gravy for more old-school flavors. Change your choice of meatloaf meat by using a combination of ground beef and pork or venison. Turkey also makes a lovely lean poultry substitute in lieu of typical red meat, so long as you make sure to supplement the lack of fat with other additions for added moisture and to prevent the loaves from drying out. Any way you choose to air-fry a meatloaf, it will bring new life to an old favorite.