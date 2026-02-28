Cooking Meatloaf In The Air Fryer Will Give You The Best Texture Yet

As vintage recipes are seeing a new resurgence in popularity, so too are modern takes on old classics. Meatloaf is one dish that's simple to prepare, endlessly customizable, and makes a filling and fulfilling meal. For some unique ways to elevate meatloaf, Tasting Table spoke with chef and content creator, Violet Witchel, who offered her thoughts on the matter. Per Witchel, "An air fryer is essentially a mini convection oven. It would probably work well for a mini meatloaf."

Upgrading this classic boomer dinner by cooking it in an air fryer creates an excellent texture around the outside. "It would give it a crispy top," Witchel explains, "since the convection air is dryer and removes moisture." Based on the size of your specific air fryer, she adds that "larger-sized pans you might have trouble fitting in your air fryer." Of course, Witchel adds that meatballs would "probably be better suited for an air fryer."

When air-frying meatloaf, it's important to keep texture in mind. This style of cooking is effective and efficient, but you'll want to ensure that you use enough fat and other ingredients that will help keep your meatloaf moist. If you're working with a glaze for the topping, you're in luck. "Add the glaze after cooking!" Witchel recommends. "If you cook it with the glaze, it'll dry it out."