Upgrade This Classic Boomer Dinner And Cook It In The Air Fryer For A Modern And Savory Meal

Thanks to TikTok, air fryers have been used to cook sandwiches, Uncrustables, bagels, cookies, and potatoes on sticks. Creative cooks have taken it upon themselves to reinvent classic recipes using the appliance, and one such take has given new life to an old favorite. Though a classic meatloaf recipe may sound like a ho-hum meal enjoyed by boomers, wrapping the comfort food in strips of bacon and setting it into the air fryer puts a whole new spin on this filling treat. Air fryer bacon-wrapped meatloaf may not have been in the minds of our ancestors, but it sure does hit the spot for a satisfying dinner.

The history of meatloaf can be traced back to the Romans, and it was popularized on American tables during the Great Depression as a way to maximize ingredients. Wrapping ground meat in bacon that will be cooked to crispy perfection is a great way to elevate this humble dish. Although putting this recipe together will take some prep work — the air-fried meat takes over an hour to put together — slices of this savory creation are a carnivore's dream, and the recipe can be customized depending on what ingredients you have available and the kind of flavor profile desired.