Upgrade This Classic Boomer Dinner And Cook It In The Air Fryer For A Modern And Savory Meal
Thanks to TikTok, air fryers have been used to cook sandwiches, Uncrustables, bagels, cookies, and potatoes on sticks. Creative cooks have taken it upon themselves to reinvent classic recipes using the appliance, and one such take has given new life to an old favorite. Though a classic meatloaf recipe may sound like a ho-hum meal enjoyed by boomers, wrapping the comfort food in strips of bacon and setting it into the air fryer puts a whole new spin on this filling treat. Air fryer bacon-wrapped meatloaf may not have been in the minds of our ancestors, but it sure does hit the spot for a satisfying dinner.
The history of meatloaf can be traced back to the Romans, and it was popularized on American tables during the Great Depression as a way to maximize ingredients. Wrapping ground meat in bacon that will be cooked to crispy perfection is a great way to elevate this humble dish. Although putting this recipe together will take some prep work — the air-fried meat takes over an hour to put together — slices of this savory creation are a carnivore's dream, and the recipe can be customized depending on what ingredients you have available and the kind of flavor profile desired.
How to modernize a reliable dinner staple
To go beyond bland, boomer-style meatloaf, think of the ground meat as a canvas for the spices and seasonings that will send your taste buds into orbit. Whether you use ground turkey mixed with mushrooms and potato chips, or ground beef flavored with barbecue sauce and herbs, the hearty combination of ingredients will be combined, shaped, and molded before getting wrapped in strips of bacon. Once fully assembled, place the bacon-wrapped meatloaf into a greased air fryer basket. This meat parcel will cook in its own juices as you get to work, whisking up a glaze to coat the finished piece. A mixture of ketchup, brown sugar, and vinegar is brushed on top of the bacon-wrapped meatloaf after it has cooked for 40 minutes. Then, send it back into the air fryer for additional cook time (about 20 minutes).
Ideally, the interior of the meatloaf will reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit before it is removed from the air fryer, given an additional brush of sweet glaze, and left to rest. Once sliced into thick pieces, this savory dish can be served with crusty bread, roasted potatoes, or garlic-mashed sweet potatoes for a meal that checks all the boxes in terms of texture and taste. Leftovers can be served the next day as part of a meatloaf sandwich or kept in the fridge for a few days to be reheated and served for another meal. This is the kind of resourcefulness grandparents would approve of.