Stop Buying Accessories: Oven‑safe Baking Dishes Fit Air Fryers Better Than You Think
Air fryers are, no doubt, the "it-girl" of kitchen appliances. While critics find them overrated, there is something appealing about a faster, less oily way to make a variety of recipes. Not only can your air fryer accommodate homemade (or frozen) chicken nuggets and crispy sweet potato fries, but you can also put them to work baking some of your favorite treats. Of course, you're going to need to stock up on cooking vessels to fit inside of your air fryer. Well, the good news is that investing in air-fryer-specific pans and trays may not be necessary.
Clare Andrews of Airfryer U.K. and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook" told Tasting Table that you can leave air fryer accessories out of your cart. Although an air fryer is more compact than a standard oven, Andrews said that as long as the items you use in your air fryer can be placed inside the vessel without touching the heating elements, don't disrupt airflow, and are safe to use at your desired temperature, you can use them in your countertop appliance. "Small cake tins, ramekins, metal skewers, and silicone moulds can all work well," she said.
What to keep in mind when accessorizing your air fryer
Clare Andrews went on to explain that, although something is rated as "air fryer-safe" in terms of temperature, that doesn't mean it should go in your appliance. "Size and airflow matter more than 'oven-safe' labeling," she explained, offering the example of a large, bulky tray, which can "prevent proper circulation and lead to uneven cooking." She also said to only use accessories that can fit comfortably in your air fryer; if you can't close it or need to forcefully slam it shut, reserve the pan or dish for your regular oven only.
Andrews also calle dout glass dishes as being ones you may want to reconsider using in your air fryer because they may not be able to accommodate rapid temperature changes and could potentially lead to an explosion. One item that she said works well in an air fryer is a perforated pizza tray or a mesh rack because "it maintains airflow while expanding cooking surface area." If you're baking something like cookies, having those holes and spaces will allow the air to circulate the heating element, helping you get an even bake.