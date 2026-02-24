Stop Buying Accessories: Oven‑safe Baking Dishes Fit Air Fryers Better Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Air fryers are, no doubt, the "it-girl" of kitchen appliances. While critics find them overrated, there is something appealing about a faster, less oily way to make a variety of recipes. Not only can your air fryer accommodate homemade (or frozen) chicken nuggets and crispy sweet potato fries, but you can also put them to work baking some of your favorite treats. Of course, you're going to need to stock up on cooking vessels to fit inside of your air fryer. Well, the good news is that investing in air-fryer-specific pans and trays may not be necessary.

Clare Andrews of Airfryer U.K. and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook" told Tasting Table that you can leave air fryer accessories out of your cart. Although an air fryer is more compact than a standard oven, Andrews said that as long as the items you use in your air fryer can be placed inside the vessel without touching the heating elements, don't disrupt airflow, and are safe to use at your desired temperature, you can use them in your countertop appliance. "Small cake tins, ramekins, metal skewers, and silicone moulds can all work well," she said.