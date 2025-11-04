Can You Use Glass Dishes In An Air Fryer?

Your air fryer is conveniently equipped with its own basket for cooking items like chicken or vegetables, but if you want to use this handy appliance for full dishes like casseroles or lasagna, you'll need to use a separate dish. The good news is that you don't need to buy a specific air fryer accessory. Glass dishes, with a few exceptions, can be used to cook in the air fryer.

While it might seem complicated to know what can be used where — and maybe we have microwaves to thank for that — it can be helpful to remember that, despite the name, an air fryer is really just a small convection oven. This means cookware that is designed for use in a traditional oven can also be used in an air fryer.

Oven-safe glass dishes are manufactured to withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, well above what you'll need for cooking most meals. The main restriction you'll most likely face is in terms of size. One of the biggest mistakes you can make with the air fryer is overfilling, so even if a glass dish fits inside the basket of the air fryer, you need to ensure that it's not blocking airflow.