14 Must-Buy Kitchen Accessories To Make The Most Out Of Your Air Fryer

If you own an air fryer, you'll already know what a game-changing addition to the kitchen it can be. Crispy french fries with far less oil, perfectly succulent salmon, or even a quick batch of cookies — air fryers open up a wide array of quick and convenient cooking opportunities. But no air fryer is complete without a selection of handy accessories that can make this streamlined appliance even more effective.

Advertisement

Investing in a few smart air fryer tools can help you cook more efficiently, clean up faster, and expand your recipe options. From silicone liners that save you from scrubbing baked-on grease to egg poachers that make breakfast a breeze, these add-ons will unlock your air fryer's full potential and make your meals hassle-free. In this guide, we've rounded up 14 must-buy air fryer accessories that are sure to transform your cooking experience. Some might seem like natural additions to your kitchen, and some you probably didn't know you needed (but trust us, you soon won't be able to live without them!). So, when you're baking, roasting, or crisping up your favorite snacks, reach for these practical, easy-to-use tools for delicious, perfectly cooked results.

Advertisement