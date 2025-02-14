14 Must-Buy Kitchen Accessories To Make The Most Out Of Your Air Fryer
If you own an air fryer, you'll already know what a game-changing addition to the kitchen it can be. Crispy french fries with far less oil, perfectly succulent salmon, or even a quick batch of cookies — air fryers open up a wide array of quick and convenient cooking opportunities. But no air fryer is complete without a selection of handy accessories that can make this streamlined appliance even more effective.
Investing in a few smart air fryer tools can help you cook more efficiently, clean up faster, and expand your recipe options. From silicone liners that save you from scrubbing baked-on grease to egg poachers that make breakfast a breeze, these add-ons will unlock your air fryer's full potential and make your meals hassle-free. In this guide, we've rounded up 14 must-buy air fryer accessories that are sure to transform your cooking experience. Some might seem like natural additions to your kitchen, and some you probably didn't know you needed (but trust us, you soon won't be able to live without them!). So, when you're baking, roasting, or crisping up your favorite snacks, reach for these practical, easy-to-use tools for delicious, perfectly cooked results.
Silicone liners
Tired of scrubbing stubborn grease and stuck-on food bits from your air fryer basket? Silicone liners are a simple solution. These heat-resistant, non-stick liners are designed to fit snugly inside your air fryer, acting as a protective barrier between your food and the basket. Not only do they make cleanup effortless, but they're also reusable, making them a more eco-friendly option than disposable parchment paper liners. Simply remove the silicone liner, give it a quick wash, and it's ready to go for your next air-fried meal.
Silicone liners often have a grooved texture to help evenly distribute heat, ensuring that your food cooks consistently without sticking. Plus, the flexible material makes it easy to lift out food without the risk of scratching your air fryer's non-stick surface. When shopping for silicone liners, look for options that are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and specifically designed for air fryers to ensure the best fit. Some even come with small holes to maintain airflow during cooking, which can help you achieve perfectly even cooking and that all-important crispy texture.
Stainless steel rack
One of the only downsides to air fryers is their limited space, but a stainless steel rack can completely solve that problem. Add an extra level to the basket, you can cook multiple types of food at the same time without them touching, just like in a traditional oven. Pop chicken on one level and veggies on the other, and everything will still crisp up beautifully.
These racks are lightweight yet sturdy, with heat-resistant properties that can handle the high temperatures of air frying. They're fantastic add-ons to invest in if you have a smaller kitchen without a standard oven since they essentially allow you to double the cooking area of your air-fryer, helping you make the most out of your limited appliance space. Plus, placing your food on a rack will ensure it doesn't end up sitting in a layer of cooking juices or oil in the bottom of the basket, which can make things soggy. With the rack, you'll improve airflow around your food, helping to achieve even crisping and faster cooking times. Look for racks with smooth, easy-to-clean surfaces, preferably dishwasher-safe, to keep things convenient. Some models even come in the form of stackable tiers for added versatility.
Loaf pans
With the air-fryer being such a brilliant tool for whipping up crispy goodies, it's easy to forget that you can use it to create more traditional baked goods, too. With a good set of loaf pans, you can bake everything from fluffy banana bread to savory meatloaf without the need for a larger oven.
Air fryer loaf pans are pans specifically designed to fit inside the smaller baskets, and you can purchase them in multiple sizes. Mini loaf pans are ideal for making small-batch treats, while larger pans work for family-sized recipes. They come in a variety of materials, too, but silicone or non-stick metal options work best for easy food release and quick cleanup. The compact size of loaf pans generally means faster cooking times when compared to using a conventional oven, too.
When air-frying with loaf pans, it's best to follow air-fryer-specific recipes. These will list the correct temperature settings and cooking times, which can vary slightly from standard recipes. You should find that your air-fried bakes rise and brown beautifully, with a perfectly golden crust every time.
Toast rack
It might seem like overkill, but toasting bread in the air-fryer is a highly underrated technique. With the help of a simple toast rack accessory, you can ensure even airflow around each piece of bread, giving you perfectly crispy and golden toast without the need for flipping. Plus, these toast racks often have a greater number of slots than a traditional two or four-slice toaster, so they're a brilliant option if you're prepping breakfast or lunch for a crowd.
Using a toast rack is simple. Just slide your slices into the slots and let the air fryer brown it to perfection. This should take about five minutes. Of course, you can also use this tool to toast bagels, English muffins, crumpets, and even tortillas, with the upright position preventing sogginess and delivering a consistently crisp exterior. Some people are even using these handy racks to cook burgers, by stacking the patties neatly between the slots to allow excess oil to drip away, all whilst saving space in the air fryer basket.
Silicone utensils
If you're still using metal utensils in your air fryer, it's time to make the switch to silicone. These heat-resistant, non-scratch tools are essential for protecting your air fryer's non-stick coating. Silicone utensils are gentle yet durable enough for flipping, stirring, and lifting your food effortlessly, and unlike metal utensils, they won't cause scratches and damage.
Silicone utensils come in all shapes and sizes, including spatulas, tongs, spoons, and basting brushes. Many come in extensive sets (often in fun colors!), which will likely save you both money and ensure all of your cooking needs are met. The heat resistance of the silicone makes it the perfect material for high-temperature cooking, as it won't melt or warp inside your air fryer. These utensils are super flexible, too, with their soft yet sturdy edges allowing you to reach every corner of your air fryer basket and the handles being comfortable to grip. Though they're typically quicker and easier to wash by hand than plastic or wooden utensils, most silicone versions are also considered dishwasher-safe if that's your cleaning method of choice.
Egg poachers
Let's face it: Making poached eggs can be rather a lot of hassle, with the choice of different poaching methods sometimes being a little overwhelming. Thankfully, air fryer egg poachers are here to simplify everything. These handy cups or ramekins allow you to create perfectly formed poached eggs with no need to boil water, no swirling, no vinegar, and no stringy bits of egg white.
To use these poaching cups, first grease the poacher lightly with oil or butter, then add a few tablespoons of hot water. Crack the egg in, and place the cup into your air fryer. At a temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit, the circulating heat should cook the egg to perfection in about six minutes. The eggs will be easy to pop out of the poacher using a small spatula; then they're ready to serve as you please — perhaps atop a buttery English muffin with a generous drizzle of hollandaise sauce. The yolks will be wonderfully runny and velvety, with the whites cooked through yet still tender.
These cups are typically made from non-stick materials, and silicone is a particularly great choice, being flexible and easy to clean. Egg poachers aren't just for poaching, either. You can also use them to make mini omelets, steamed puddings, and other single-serve desserts.
Waffle mold
That's right, you don't need a separate waffle iron to whip up an epic weekend brunch. You can make crispy, golden waffles right in your air fryer. Waffle molds are a fun accessory that can unleash your air fryer's waffle-making abilities, saving you time and clean-up. Like many other tools on this list, they're made from durable, heat-resistant silicone, which yields evenly cooked waffles with delightful crispy edges and fluffy middles.
Once you've mixed up your favorite waffle batter recipe (we can't get enough of these banana and maple walnut waffles), simply pour it into your greased mold and place it in the air fryer basket. You can absolutely try experimenting with savory waffles here, too, by incorporating ingredients like jalapeño and cheddar, or bacon and spinach into the batter. The waffles should take about 10 minutes to cook at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. And, once you've enjoyed your delicious waffle stack, there'll be no time spent scrubbing and degreasing a waffle iron. Instead, just toss the silicone mold straight into the dishwasher.
Food clip
Sometimes, it can be a struggle to move or lift hot food out of an air fryer without burning your fingers. Well, that's where food clips come in handy. These are essentially sturdy, heat-resistant clips help you to lift and remove other, food-filled air fryer accessories from the basket, such as cake pans or ramekins.
These specialized clips are designed with heat-resistant materials like stainless steel and feature a strong grip that can lift the loaded utensils safely. Simply open the clip wide, attach it to the edges of your pan or mold, and carefully lift it out of the fryer. This way, you won't have to worry about dropping or spilling your lovingly-made meal (or giving yourself a burn injury). If you're using a silicone pan, you might find it easier to use two food clips together, with one attached to either side for easy lifting. This will prevent the flexible silicone from bending as you move it, which you certainly don't want if you're crafting a delicate air fryer bake, such as a cheesecake or lasagne.
Cleaning foam
The cooking part might be fun, but cleaning your air fryer can sometimes feel like a chore, especially when grease and food residue build up in hard-to-reach areas. That's where cleaning foam can be a much quicker and more effective option than scrubbing the basket with dishwashing liquid. This specialized cleaner is formulated to cut through stubborn grime, leaving your air fryer spotless.
Designed to cling to surfaces, this cleaning foam can be used in the basket itself, as well as on other accessories like racks or pans. Simply spray the foam generously onto the affected areas, let it sit for about 10 minutes, then wipe away the grime with a sponge or cloth. There should be no elbow grease required here, with the foam having done the work for you, so just a gentle wipe will do. Then, give your air fryer a quick rinse before using. You can also use these foaming cleaners in your microwave, following the same spray, leave, and wipe method on the plate, door, and inner surfaces for effortless cleaning.
Probe thermometer
When aiming to cook your food to just the right level of doneness, a probe thermometer is key. This tool is especially useful for air-frying meats that require precise temperatures for safe and delicious results, and it couldn't be easier to use. A thermometer will completely take the guesswork out of air frying, so there's no disappointing dryness or worrying about food being underdone.
This handy accessory allows you to monitor the internal temperature of your food without needing to cut into it so it can retain all of its wonderful moisture and flavor. Simply insert the probe into the thickest part of your meat or other dish, and the temperature will instantly be displayed on the screen. There are a range of different models to choose from, with most being digital and accurate to one decimal place. The ThermaPen One and ThermoPop 2 are two popular models available on Amazon.
Some probe thermometers even come with long cables that allow you to leave the probe in the food and read the temperature with the air fryer basket closed. This means you don't have to keep losing heat when you want to check how the cooking is coming along. You can find the recommended internal cooking temperatures for various types of meat on the USDA Food Safety website.
Oil sprayer
An oil sprayer is a must-have for lightly and evenly coating your food prior to cooking. The beauty of air-frying is that it enables you to achieve that mouth-wateringly golden, crispy finish without soaking your food in an unnecessary amount of oil, and with a sprayer, you can control this perfectly. Unlike pouring or brushing the oil on, a sprayer evenly coats your food and air fryer basket with a fine mist for a light but consistent application.
You can use an oil sprayer, like the Flairosol Olivia oil sprayer, for everything from crisping up fries and roasted veggies to adding a touch of flavor to chicken or seafood. Fill it with any oil of your choice, such as olive, avocado, canola, or even a spicy chili oil. Then, lightly mist your food before or midway through cooking. Avoid overspraying, as you won't need much to achieve a crisp and tasty result. Plus, using less oil not only keeps your meals healthier but also helps prevent grease buildup in your air fryer.
Metal skewers
Grilled kebabs are undeniably delicious, but we don't always have time to fire up the grill. Instead, grab some metal skewers and recreate that delicious charred flavor using your air fryer. Whip up juicy chicken, pork, or beef skewers, veggie medleys, and even fruit kebabs for dessert, and these versatile tools will ensure fuss-free cooking.
When making air fryer kebabs, wooden skewers aren't quite as effective since they can burn and splinter easily. Metal skewers, on the other hand, are heat-resistant and reusable, so they're far more durable and serve as an eco-friendly option too. Flat designs are preferable to round ones as they prevent food from spinning on the skewer, and look for skewers with looped or heat-resistant handles for easy handling.
To use them, simply thread your favorite ingredients onto the skewer, leaving a little space between each piece for better airflow. You can place the skewers directly in your air fryer basket or on a stainless steel rack and cook until everything looks gorgeously golden.
Silicone cake pans
Love baking but want to keep things quick and small-batch? Ditch the oven and use the air fryer instead! One of our top tips for creating an epic air fryer cake is to use a durable silicone cake pan that fits snuggly into the basket. These flexible, heat-resistant pans are fantastic for creating classic sponge cakes and cheesecakes but can also be used for savory quiches, frittatas, and casseroles. Simply pour in your batter or other mixture, place the pan in the air fryer basket, and cook until baked to your liking.
A notable advantage of silicone is its non-stick properties, so removing your bake from the pan is never a problem. The lightweight, pliable material makes it incredibly easy to pop out your creations without worrying about them breaking or crumbling, and they're generally dishwasher-safe for simple cleanup, too. You can find air fryer-sized pans in a variety of shapes, such as round, square, cupcake-sized, or even heart-shaped molds, so you'll have just as much creative freedom with your baking as when using a conventional oven.
Mini muffin pan
One of the simplest and most versatile treats to make, muffins are a popular choice for home bakers. While conventional muffin pans typically have 12 holes, it's not always essential to create a big batch of these treats, and one way to streamline the muffin-making process is by baking them in the air fryer.
Opt for a mini muffin pan (usually made from trusty silicone), and you can create a smaller batch of delicious mini muffins or cupcakes. It's a brilliant solution for when you're short on time, have limited ingredients, or simply prefer portion-controlled treats. To get started, fill each cup about ⅔ full with your chosen batter, place the pan in the air fryer, and bake until risen and golden.
You can also use these pans to make savory goodies, such as egg bites and mini quiches. Individual silicone muffin cases will work well here, too, though they can be a bit more fiddly to handle, but will save you space in the air fryer basket.