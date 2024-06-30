Don't Skip This Important Step When Making Hollandaise Sauce

Often known as one of the five French "mother sauces," hollandaise sauce is delicious on fish or potatoes, and we wouldn't consider an eggs Benedict (or any kind of Benedict) complete without it. A basic hollandaise sauce is comprised of butter, egg yolks, lemon, water, and a pinch of salt and pepper. When making hollandaise sauce, garnering the best results requires attention to detail. There's not a huge degree of difficulty in whipping up a good hollandaise, but the science dictates that you treat the eggs with care and pay attention to timing.

To get a rich, frothy, buttery hollandaise, the most important step is to use room-temperature eggs. When you temper eggs (with or without a turkey baster), you are combining them with liquid that is either hot or room temperature but not cold. The reason we temper eggs is to prevent the proteins in the whites and yolks from coagulating.

Likewise, when making a hollandaise sauce, the main goal is to use hot butter to emulsify the egg yolks. Hot butter combined with cold egg yolks will result in clumping and curdling. The best tip for making sure eggs are room temperature is to leave them out for about two hours. Need to bring them to room temperature faster? You can place the eggs in a bowl of warm (not hot) water for up to 10 minutes.