How Safe Is It To Use Vintage Pyrex In The Oven?

Vintage Pyrex cookware has been a beloved kitchen staple for decades, known for its durability and timeless appeal. However, concerns have arisen over the years about the safety of using Pyrex in the oven, with stories of glassware unexpectedly shattering. So, is it safe to use vintage Pyrex in the oven? Let's explore the ins and outs of this kitchen classic to learn why it is safe to use. To understand the safety of vintage Pyrex, it's first essential to know the key distinction between borosilicate and tempered glass.

Vintage Pyrex, manufactured before the 1950s, was made from borosilicate glass, while newer versions use tempered soda-lime glass. Unlike some vintage glass, borosilicate Pyrex does not contain lead, but it was more expensive to dispose of the boron used to make this type of glass. Borosilicate glass is exceptionally resistant to thermal shock, meaning it can withstand rapid changes in temperature without shattering.

When exposed to extreme heat, borosilicate glass expands less compared to tempered glass, making it less prone to breaking. It is the same type of glass used in laboratory equipment, where precision and resistance to temperature changes are critical. Tempered soda-lime glass, while strong, is more susceptible to thermal shock than borosilicate glass. It expands more when exposed to heat, which increases the risk of shattering when transitioning from extreme temperatures.