BLT Phyllo Cups With Avocado Recipe
With only three base ingredients, the BLT is a sandwich with endless upgrade possibilities. Herby mayo, fresh fruits, and saucy pestos are among the best ways to elevate a BLT, but perhaps my favorite is a simple slice of avocado. It adds the perfect amount of moisture and a creamy bite, and it's an ingredient that may well be as integral to the sandwich as mayonnaise. Combined with crisp and salty bacon, fresh tomato, and crunchy toasted bread, it completes the simple sandwich and makes any version of a BLT even better. That's why, when turning the BLT into hors d'oeuvres, I feature avocado as a main ingredient.
I look forward to the appetizers at any function, but I am especially pleased when I am met with unconventional hors d'oeuvres. These BLT phyllo cups take a classic sandwich and turn it into something elegant — and bite-sized, featuring all of the best flavors of a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich all in one small, crunchy cup. Crispy, salty, creamy, and full of flavor, these tiny appetizers might be the best way to begin any dinner party, and they don't need hours of prep work beforehand.
The ingredients needed to make BLT phyllo cups with avocado
To make these cups, you'll need 30 phyllo cups, or two packages of 15. For the whipped avocado, you'll need two avocados, Greek yogurt, and salt, and to build the cups from there, you'll just need bacon, cherry tomatoes, and microgreens for topping.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Place phyllo cups on a baking sheet
Arrange the phyllo cups on a baking sheet.
Step 3: Bake until golden
Bake for 5 minutes, until golden and crispy.
Step 4: Add avocados to a blender
In the meantime, add the avocados, yogurt, and salt to a blender.
Step 5: Blend the avocados
Blend until smooth.
Step 6: Heat up a skillet
Heat a skillet over medium heat.
Step 7: Cook the bacon until crispy
Add the bacon pieces and cook until crispy, about 8 minutes.
Step 8: Drain the bacon
Drain the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate.
Step 9: Fill the cups with avocado
Pipe or spoon the avocado mixture into the phyllo cups, filling them till just under the top.
Step 10: Add the bacon bits
Sprinkle each cup with bacon bits.
Step 11: Add the tomato
Top with a halved cherry tomato.
Step 12: Top with microgreens
Add the microgreens.
Step 13: Serve the phyllo cups
Repeat with all phyllo cups and serve.
What can I serve with BLT cups for an appetizer board?
BLT Phyllo Cups With Avocado Recipe
Crispy bite-sized phyllo cups are filled with creamy avocado, fresh tomato, crispy bacon, and microgreens in our elegant and effortless BLT phyllo cups.
Ingredients
- 30 frozen phyllo cups
- 2 avocados
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 6 strips bacon, finely diced
- 15 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
- ½ cup microgreens
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Arrange the phyllo cups on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 5 minutes, until golden and crispy.
- In the meantime, add the avocados, yogurt, and salt to a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the bacon pieces and cook until crispy, about 8 minutes.
- Drain the bacon on a paper towel-lined plate.
- Pipe or spoon the avocado mixture into the phyllo cups, filling them till just under the top.
- Sprinkle each cup with bacon bits.
- Top with a halved cherry tomato.
- Add the microgreens.
- Repeat with all phyllo cups and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|533
|Total Fat
|27.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|22.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|58.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.8 g
|Total Sugars
|2.5 g
|Sodium
|694.6 mg
|Protein
|14.2 g
What can I use if I can't find phyllo cups?
Phyllo cups are premade, store-bought cups made from phyllo dough and frozen for use largely in hors d'oeuvres. The cups, each about 1 inch in diameter, are bite-sized pieces intentionally made to be effortless to prep and serve. The only problem with phyllo cups is that they can be a little hard to locate, as they aren't always sold alongside classic phyllo sheets. When I buy phyllo cups, I often have to go to a specialty store near me that carries a vast range of higher-end products. If I can't find them at all, I have to substitute.
There are plenty of ways to make BLT cups without phyllo. You can instead purchase puff pastry, which has a similar texture, and use a small cookie cutter to cut the dough to the size of the muffin tins. You can also use homemade or store-bought pie crust pressed into the muffin tin, and use small pie weights to hold the dough into the cup shape. You can also use bread or wonton wrappers for other crispy options, or skip the bread altogether and pile the filling into cucumber cups instead.
What are microgreens, and what's a good substitute if I can't find any?
Microgreens are chefs' secret weapons for plating beautiful meals. Delicate, green, and voluminous, the small baby greens are the perfect way to complete a dish without being overly fussy or unattainably fancy. They elevate any dish that calls for lettuce and add the perfect amount of freshness and crunch without being hard to handle. Microgreens can be a little tough to find, though, and if that's the case in your grocery store, try an easy alternative.
The easiest alternative to microgreens and the closest substitute are alfalfa sprouts, which are similar to microgreens but are even younger, harvested before leaves have sprouted, just after the plants start growing. They have a similarly mild flavor and delicate texture, and add a fluffy, fresh mouthfeel to dishes that are garnished with them. If you are having trouble finding sprouts, too, then you can also use chopped pieces of lettuce, finely sliced herbs, or baby arugula for similarly green and fresh garnishing.