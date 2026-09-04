BLT Phyllo Cups With Avocado Recipe

With only three base ingredients, the BLT is a sandwich with endless upgrade possibilities. Herby mayo, fresh fruits, and saucy pestos are among the best ways to elevate a BLT, but perhaps my favorite is a simple slice of avocado. It adds the perfect amount of moisture and a creamy bite, and it's an ingredient that may well be as integral to the sandwich as mayonnaise. Combined with crisp and salty bacon, fresh tomato, and crunchy toasted bread, it completes the simple sandwich and makes any version of a BLT even better. That's why, when turning the BLT into hors d'oeuvres, I feature avocado as a main ingredient.

I look forward to the appetizers at any function, but I am especially pleased when I am met with unconventional hors d'oeuvres. These BLT phyllo cups take a classic sandwich and turn it into something elegant — and bite-sized, featuring all of the best flavors of a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich all in one small, crunchy cup. Crispy, salty, creamy, and full of flavor, these tiny appetizers might be the best way to begin any dinner party, and they don't need hours of prep work beforehand.