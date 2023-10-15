Cranberry Feta Filo Cigars Recipe

Introducing cranberry feta filo cigars — a truly delicious appetizer that combines the flavors of tart cranberries, creamy feta cheese, and the irresistible crunch of golden filo pastry. This delectable recipe, crafted by recipe developer Tanika Douglas, is a delightful fusion of sweet and savory, and it makes our taste buds sing.

Douglas says that "each bite is a perfect mix of texture and flavor, with the buttery crisp layers of filo pastry encasing a luscious filling of crumbled salty feta, tart cranberries, fragrant parsley, and mint, all elevated by the nutty warmth of hazelnuts. The sprinkling of nigella seeds on top lends an earthy, aromatic twist that takes these cigars to the next level." But the magic doesn't stop there. These cranberry feta filo cigars are accompanied by a homemade cranberry sauce that is simply divine. Simmered to a jammy perfection with a touch of lemon zest, this sweet sauce is the ideal pairing to the crisp golden cigars.

What makes this recipe truly exceptional is its versatility. Whether you're entertaining guests or preparing a special family dinner (such as Thanksgiving), these cigars work perfectly as an appetizer or even paired with salad as a vegetarian main. The preparation is straightforward, and the result is nothing short of gourmet. Impress your guests with these cranberry feta filo cigars! Your kitchen will be filled with the warm aroma of freshly baked pastry, and your table will be graced with a dish that is a true crowd pleaser.