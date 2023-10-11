21 Delicious Vegetarian Recipes To Whip Up For Thanksgiving

There's no denying that turkey rules the Thanksgiving realm, and it would be quite the challenge to find a holiday dinner table that isn't centered around a roasted bird. That said, there is more to Thanksgiving than just turkey, so those who don't eat meat can still get in on all of the goodness that the holiday has to offer. Whether you want to fully vegetarianize your holiday meal, accommodate allergies for Thanksgiving dinner, or simply diversify your side dishes, it's always a good idea to have a meat-free recipe or two on hand.

We've compiled some of our best vegetarian recipes that would be especially welcome for a holiday feast. Ranging from main courses like squash lasagna or unbeatable side dishes like potatoes au gratin, vegetarianism certainly won't hinder your ability to bring hearty recipes to the table. These dishes feature autumnal ingredients, strike an elegant chord, or are straight-up comfort food — all of which work well for Thanksgiving, and most of which just might steal the spotlight from the turkey.