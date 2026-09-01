Give Basic Breakfast Sandwiches A Huge Protein Boost With These 13 Ingredients
Packed with eggs, cheese, and meats like sausage or bacon, most breakfast sandwich recipes deliver plenty of protein, but sometimes you need a bigger boost to meet your macros or get through the morning. While you could simply double the eggs or meat, there are some delicious ingredients out there that can do you one better. We've rounded up a long list of protein-boosting additions that you may have never thought about putting in your morning sandwich but absolutely should.
Individual protein needs vary based on factors such as body size, age, health, and activity level, but generally speaking, 15 to 30 grams at breakfast is a reasonable target for the average person, and the following ingredients deliver several grams in a relatively small serving. That makes them effortless to add to your sandwich, helping you stay satisfied until lunchtime. From condiments to meats, produce, and specialty products, you'll have your pick of what to add to your favorite recipe.
Some of these foods offer tasty flavors and textures in addition to extra nutrition, which can be helpful if you're bored with your go-to recipe or need to elevate frozen breakfast sandwiches. Others play more of a supporting role, so they won't interfere much with the flavors you know and love. We also found plant-based options for vegetarians and vegans. Just remember that you can consume too much protein, so take it slow, and try just one or two of these additions at a time. With that, prepare to seriously upgrade your breakfast sandwich from basic to delicious and nutritious.
Cottage cheese
Cottage cheese is popular for nutrient-rich diets for many reasons, including its high protein content, with 12 to 14 grams in ½ cup. With its mild flavor and creamy texture, you can easily spread this dairy staple onto your bread or English muffin, assemble your sandwich as usual, and enjoy. However, cottage cheese also unlocks the creamiest scrambled eggs, which would be delicious in any breakfast 'wich while adding a major boost of protein.
High-protein breads
Don't want to add anything to your favorite breakfast sandwich? Try swapping out your usual bread for a higher-protein alternative. In our ranking of high-protein breads, we loved the taste and texture of Hero Seeded Bread, which delivers 6 grams of protein per slice, or 12 grams total in a sandwich. You can also find many specialty protein-enriched breads and bagels on the market today, some of which deliver over 20 grams in just two slices.
Chia seeds
You might be surprised by how much protein you get from chia seeds: These tiny morsels contain around 5 grams per ounce, making them a great addition to your morning meal. One simple way to add them to a breakfast sandwich is to fold the seeds into scrambled eggs. This may sound odd, but it's actually quite popular, and with the bread and other fillings in the mix, you're unlikely to taste a big difference.
Parmesan
Who could guess that one of the world's tastiest and most versatile cheeses packs 10 grams of protein into just 1 ounce? Parmesan is an unexpected protein superhero, and you can easily fit an ounce into your sandwich by grating the cheese into eggs or sauces, or directly over your sandwich fillings before topping them with bread. You'll get extra satiety and a nice savoriness in every bite.
Canned tuna
Canned tuna in water is one of the most affordable and nutritious lean protein sources out there, with around 6 grams in a single ounce and roughly 30 grams per can, depending on its size. Swapping tuna for your typical breakfast meats is easy. Try preparing it as tuna salad and combining it with egg salad between slices of bread, or make a tuna melt on a bagel with an egg, and even some crispy bacon, added in.
Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt shouldn't be reserved for sweet breakfasts. With 15 grams of protein in a small 6-ounce serving, this versatile dairy product can be used similarly to cottage cheese to upgrade your breakfast sandwich. Mix the yogurt into scrambled eggs for extra-creamy goodness with a hint of tang, or turn it into a condiment like classic tzatziki sauce. Try adding fresh veggies and serving your sandwich fillings inside a pita to complete the Mediterranean theme.
Nutritional yeast
There are many nifty things to know about nutritional yeast: It has a deep, savory flavor; it's popular among vegans as an alternative to cheese; and it's an ingredient with more protein than you realize, with 5 grams in 2 tablespoons. To give your breakfast sandwich extra flavor and protein, sprinkle nutritional yeast into eggs or a tofu scramble, stir it into sauces and dressings, or add it to homemade vegan sausage patties.
Chickpeas
Tasty and nutritious chickpeas are an excellent plant-based protein source, packing about 7 to 8 grams into ½ cup. To quickly and easily incorporate them into your breakfast, spread some hummus onto your bread. The popular dip also contains tahini, which delivers around 3 grams of protein per tablespoon. You can also saute chickpeas with seasonings and pile them onto your sandwich, or make a vegan breakfast patty from the handy legumes.
Mashed avocado
Whether it's in a breakfast sandwich or on toast, mashed avocado is a yummy and satisfying vegetable for a high-protein diet (even though it is technically a fruit). Its mild flavor and creamy texture pair well with virtually any sandwich filling. With about 4 grams of protein in 1 cup, you can use some mashed avo as a simple sandwich spread, or turn it into guacamole or salsa verde for extra zesty flavor.
Smoked salmon
When you're bored with bacon, sausage, and ham, smoked salmon is a delectable, luxurious upgrade that still adds more than enough protein to your breakfast sammie — 18 grams in a 3.5-ounce serving, in fact. Smoked salmon stuffed into a bagel with cream cheese is a classic, yet the cured fish also pairs wonderfully with scrambled or fried eggs. Smoked salmon also happens to pair well with avocado for an additional dose of protein in your breakfast.
High-protein cheese
Beyond parmesan, there are plenty of other high-protein cheeses to try in a breakfast sandwich, from nutty Gruyère to mild provolone and crumbly cotija. But for the biggest protein boost, try seeking out fortified, high-protein cheese products. You can find grated, sliced, and even cream cheese varieties in a range of flavors, with twice the protein or more compared with conventional cheese. Look at health food stores near you, or order online to score these unique finds.
Ground flaxseed
Ground flaxseed is renowned as an ultra-nutritious food due to its high fiber and omega-3 content, but it also gives you a modest amount of protein, with about 1 to 2 grams per tablespoon. When making your breakfast sandwich, you can use flaxseed in a manner similar to chia seeds, stirring it into eggs or condiments. Flaxseed breads are another good way to add a subtle yet impactful protein boost to your morning meal.
Steak
Forget your traditional breakfast meats, and turn to leftover steak for the ultimate protein-loaded breakfast sandwich. Beef tenderloin and sirloin are lean, protein-rich options, with around 26 and 25 grams, respectively, in a 100-gram serving, but nearly any cut will deliver enough to help fill you up in the morning. Try stuffing classic steak and eggs between slices of bread for a simple yet satiating sandwich, or go with steak, scrambled eggs, and cheese on a hearty bagel.