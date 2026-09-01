Give Basic Breakfast Sandwiches A Huge Protein Boost With These 13 Ingredients

Packed with eggs, cheese, and meats like sausage or bacon, most breakfast sandwich recipes deliver plenty of protein, but sometimes you need a bigger boost to meet your macros or get through the morning. While you could simply double the eggs or meat, there are some delicious ingredients out there that can do you one better. We've rounded up a long list of protein-boosting additions that you may have never thought about putting in your morning sandwich but absolutely should.

Individual protein needs vary based on factors such as body size, age, health, and activity level, but generally speaking, 15 to 30 grams at breakfast is a reasonable target for the average person, and the following ingredients deliver several grams in a relatively small serving. That makes them effortless to add to your sandwich, helping you stay satisfied until lunchtime. From condiments to meats, produce, and specialty products, you'll have your pick of what to add to your favorite recipe.

Some of these foods offer tasty flavors and textures in addition to extra nutrition, which can be helpful if you're bored with your go-to recipe or need to elevate frozen breakfast sandwiches. Others play more of a supporting role, so they won't interfere much with the flavors you know and love. We also found plant-based options for vegetarians and vegans. Just remember that you can consume too much protein, so take it slow, and try just one or two of these additions at a time. With that, prepare to seriously upgrade your breakfast sandwich from basic to delicious and nutritious.