8 High-Protein Breads, Ranked Worst To Best

"The best thing since sliced bread" has always been more metaphor than reality. That is, until sliced bread itself decided to level up. Low-carb, high-fiber, and whole-grain versions of the staple have been around for a while now. But now you can also find loaves that are bolstered with extra protein — today's golden macronutrient.

When thinking of ways to add more protein to your diet, your mind probably doesn't immediately wander to bread, and for good reason. Most standard store-bought loaves only contain about 3 to 4 grams per slice — higher for whole wheat than white. But brands are now hitting the shelves with recipes that sneakily pack in a few extra grams, thanks to additions like seeds, grains, and wheat protein. It may not seem like a significant impact compared to high-protein foods like chicken or cottage cheese recipes, but every little bit helps in order to hit your daily goals.

The tricky part is finding a bread that meets your nutritional standards but also doesn't compromise on taste. That's where this taste test comes in. I recently picked up a collection of several different store-bought bread loaves that each boast 5 to 7 grams of protein per slice and compared them side by side. I judged them based on flavor, texture, and versatility, looking for the kind of bread that you'll want to incorporate into every meal — from a high-protein slice of toast in the morning to an overstuffed sandwich for dinner.