How Much Protein You Actually Get From Chia Seeds

Protein is one of the latest must-have nutrients, so naturally, people are looking for all kinds of ways to increase their intake. If you're not keen on piling your plate with meat, you're likely seeking other methods to get enough protein. Chia seeds have been touted as a simple ingredient to help meet nutritional requirements, and while one tablespoon of the tiny seeds contains only around 2.35 grams of protein, in many cases, recipes featuring chia seeds call for several times that.

If it's protein you're after, a classic chia pudding uses four tablespoons of the seeds, which comes out to 9.4 grams of protein. Considering that the average adult should be getting between 46-56 grams of the molecule, knocking out nearly 10 of that in the morning isn't too bad.

But for a member of the mint family, chia seeds have a pretty plain taste. An absence of flavor isn't always seen as a good thing in food, but chia's mildness makes it easier to consume frequently, and the trick is to add the seeds to foods with flavor. Simply adding chia seeds to smoothies, sprinkling them atop cinnamon oatmeal and full-flavored salads, or baking some into bread can go a long way to boosting your protein. What they lack in flavor, however, they make up for with health benefits. Found in the Salvia hispanica plant of Central America, the miniscule black seeds have been a rich part of diets for thousands of years.