8 Vegetables To Consider For A High-Protein Diet

When adding protein to their diet, many people automatically think of beef, chicken, fish, or meat substitutes such as tofu. There is another way to get protein into your diet, though, and they just happen to come hand-in-hand with plenty of antioxidants and vitamins — vegetables, and yes, that includes pulses like beans and lentils.

The recommended protein intake for an adult is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. This translates to roughly 72 grams of protein per day for an adult American male over 20, and approximately 61 grams per day for an average female in the same age range. Spread out across the day, this is an easy target to hit if you are adding protein-rich veggies and legumes to your meals and snacks — and in order to do so, you want to make them as tasty as possible.

We all know that soy beans, chickpeas (or garbanzo beans if you prefer), and cannellini beans are great sources of protein, but there are a whole lot of other veggies out there, so what about the rest? From the underrated mung bean to the creamy avocado, many veggies pack more protein than you may have thought. Let's take a look at eight vegetables with way more protein than you may realize.