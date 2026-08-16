Easy 3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies Recipe

These easy 3-ingredient shortbread cookies prove that you don't need a lot of ingredients and complicated steps to produce an incredible recipe. In fact, three ingredients, one bowl, and a bit of attention to detail are all that's separating you from one of the world's most famous vintage desserts.

As a recipe developer and blogger with over 12 years of professional experience, I truly believe there's nothing that sets a baking recipe apart more than quality ingredients. In fact, I constantly whip out this recipe to show friends that you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen, go to far-flung grocery stores, or look for exotic ingredients to bake well. But in a recipe as deceptively easy as this one, you have to pay attention to the quality of every single thing. Without anything to fall back on, these kinds of recipes rely on amazing ingredients to deliver the flavor, texture, and simplicity they promise.

There are also some simple tips and tricks to help you make your shortbread as amazing as possible, and we'll cover them after we break down the recipe itself. But to start, just remember that investing money in your building blocks is what can make or break your baking project.