Goodbye, Pepperidge Farm And Lorna Doone — These Store-Bought Shortbread Cookies Are The Best

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Shortbread lovers have no shortage when it comes to options. To help make buying decisions easier, Tasting Table set out to sample and rank 12 different store-bought shortbread cookies. After assessing texture, flavor, and butter content, the best-tasting cookies took a step away from the crowd. While familiar brands like Pepperidge Farm and Lorna Doone made the cut, Walker's All-Butter Shortbread Rounds won our top ranking.

In 1898, Joseph Walker set out to make the world's best shortbread, and his legacy lives on. The Scottish brand continues to offer high-quality shortbread with thick, crumbly cookies that are firm enough to hold together when set out onto plates yet, as some samplers have noted, still melt in the mouth. We enjoyed the buttery taste of each morsel, and shortbread fans have voiced their approval online. "Walkers is definitely one of the best," wrote one user on Facebook. "They have the wonderful buttery taste of a shortbread cookie and aren't too sweet. To say I'm addicted is maybe a slight exaggeration," added a customer on Amazon. "Hands down the best cookie ever! Buttery, somewhat crispy and highly addictive!" echoed another.