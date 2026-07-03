Goodbye, Pepperidge Farm And Lorna Doone — These Store-Bought Shortbread Cookies Are The Best
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Shortbread lovers have no shortage when it comes to options. To help make buying decisions easier, Tasting Table set out to sample and rank 12 different store-bought shortbread cookies. After assessing texture, flavor, and butter content, the best-tasting cookies took a step away from the crowd. While familiar brands like Pepperidge Farm and Lorna Doone made the cut, Walker's All-Butter Shortbread Rounds won our top ranking.
In 1898, Joseph Walker set out to make the world's best shortbread, and his legacy lives on. The Scottish brand continues to offer high-quality shortbread with thick, crumbly cookies that are firm enough to hold together when set out onto plates yet, as some samplers have noted, still melt in the mouth. We enjoyed the buttery taste of each morsel, and shortbread fans have voiced their approval online. "Walkers is definitely one of the best," wrote one user on Facebook. "They have the wonderful buttery taste of a shortbread cookie and aren't too sweet. To say I'm addicted is maybe a slight exaggeration," added a customer on Amazon. "Hands down the best cookie ever! Buttery, somewhat crispy and highly addictive!" echoed another.
An easy gateway to a sweet treat
Though not every shortbread fanatic adores Walker's, the purchase is a solid bet when you're looking for convenience. "It's decent quality but not anywhere near as good as the stuff yer Grannie made or that you could make with just plain flour, butter, sugar and a pinch of salt," wrote one user on Reddit. "It's fairly nice, as commercial shortbread goes," added another. Others have pointed out that Walker's offers a variety of options, including cookies with chocolate chips added. Walker's also makes shortbread fingers, Highlanders, and chocolate shortbread.
Some customers have noted broken pieces in received shipments, so if you're looking to put together an aesthetic presentation for guests, your best bet may be to visit a store in person and carry them home. Sure, you can always double-bake shortbread yourself, but picking up a package of store-bought cookies that can be conveniently served alongside cups of coffee and tea is one of life's simple joys.