If You Aren't Double-Baking Your Shortbread Cookies, It's Time You Start

A plate of homemade Christmas shortbread cookies is the perfect dish to share at the holidays. Whether you're gifting it to friends and family or serving it at your holiday dinner party, you might consider trying an unexpected trick for making it perfectly crispy. Double-baking your shortbread gives each cookie nice, golden edges that are perfectly caramelized. This makes the cookies more flavorful, and enhances their texture and crumb.

This trick comes from a recipe developed by Alice Medrich and published in her cookbook "Pure Dessert." According to Medrich, the second baking adds "extra flavor and crunch" (via Smitten Kitchen). While the real reason shortbread tastes bitter is overbaking the dough, splitting the baking time in two with a brief rest period in between will prevent the butter from burning but still achieve the ideal brown butter flavor.

Shortbread cookies rely on that rich buttery flavor to set them apart from other classic holiday cookie recipes. When you use the double-baking method, you don't have to buy expensive butter in order to achieve that luxurious flavor. Instead, by toasting the cookies after baking, you can create a deep, nutty browned butter flavor without having to go through the effort of actually making brown butter.